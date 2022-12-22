Video Gamers are Suing Microsoft Over Activision Merger

Share the joy

Microsoft is facing legal action from gamers to prevent a merger with Activision Blizzard.

Creating a Monopoly in the Video Game Industry

This lawsuit comes two weeks after US regulators block the deal. The supposed merger would be the largest tech deal in the video gaming market.

This year Microsoft announced that it has acquired Activision Blizzard, one of the world’s largest game publishers, for a whopping $68.7 billion. The acquisition is a major move for the company and signals its growing interest in the gaming industry.

Microsoft has stated that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard will help it expand its gaming portfolio, increase its presence in the gaming market, and create more innovative gaming experiences for its customers.

Furthermore, Microsoft hopes that the acquisition will help it better compete with its rivals in the gaming space, such as Sony and Nintendo. Ultimately, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is a strategic move to gain a larger share of the gaming market and strengthen its position as a leader in the gaming industry.

But the final deal was blocked by the FTC due to antitrust concerns. The FTC feared the acquisition would give Microsoft control over the majority of the video game market and would harm competition.

The FTC also believed that the transaction would lead to higher prices and fewer options for consumers. Ultimately, the FTC decided that it was in the best interest of consumers to block the deal.

Now, Microsoft is being sued by video gamers.

Clayton Antitrust Act

The gamers are suing Microsoft for violating the Clayton Antitrust Act, which is a landmark federal law that sought to add further protections from anti-competitive business practices to the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890. It outlawed certain specific practices deemed to be anti-competitive in nature, including price discrimination, tying arrangements, and mergers and acquisitions that could substantially reduce competition.

It also granted the government additional powers to investigate and enforce antitrust laws, making it easier to challenge anti-competitive practices. The Clayton Antitrust Act has been integral in strengthening antitrust laws and protecting consumers from anti-competitive business practices.

The gamers feared that their favorite games’ prices would go up while the games would decrease in quality. Furthermore, they accuse Microsoft of positioning itself as a company that has the power to hoard the best talent and obtain the most popular games to gain market power.

However, Microsoft said that gamers’ fears are not warranted because the deal will actually expand competition. It also helps to create more opportunities for gamers and developers to bring more games to people.

But Microsoft will have to convince the FTC and gamers. The FTC is siding with the gamers. In a press release, the FTC stated the company’s acquisition of valuable gaming content will suppress competition from rival consoles.

The deal will close in 2023. But the lawsuit and the FTC investigation may derail it. Gamers complained that they are vulnerable to price hikes because the Windows maker knows that they can’t replace other games for their favorites.

The details are still being finalized, but both companies have issued positive statements about the acquisition and look forward to a successful partnership.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

