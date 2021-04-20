Venmo adds support for users to buy cryptos

Image Credit: Make Use Of

Venmo has announced a new feature that allows people to buy cryptocurrencies. The PayPal-owned payment service announced this on Tuesday; paving the way for users to buy popular cryptos like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash. Recall that PayPal had in 2020 announced that users would be able to buy cryptos on Venmo.

For as little as $1, you can start transacting in cryptocurrencies managed straight from the app. The feature, according to Venmo in a statement per The Verge, will be accessible to some users from Tuesday. Wider roll out is not expected until later in May, when most users will be able to buy Bitcoin and other coins.

In November, PayPal opened up its service to users to buy cryptocurrencies. Aside from buying, users are also able to sell Bitcoin and other currencies to interested buyers via PayPal.

Two years ago, PayPal, a key member of the 28 financial nonprofit organizations that formed Facebook’s Libra, announced it was pulling out. The 28-member nonprofit organization was formed in June 2019 to oversee the creation of Libra.

PayPal in a statement did not provide any specific reason for its action but announced that it wanted “to forgo further participation in the Libra Association at this time and to continue to focus on advancing our existing mission and business priorities as we strive to democratize access to financial services for underserved populations.”

“We remain supportive of Libra’s aspirations and look forward to continued dialogue on ways to work together in the future,” the statement continues. “Facebook has been a longstanding and valued strategic partner to PayPal, and we will continue to partner with and support Facebook in various capacities.”

While PayPal’s statement did not clearly state reasons why it decided to withdraw its membership, the Financial Times reports that the financial powerhouse had indeed begun distancing itself from the project probably due to regulatory scrutiny that has been on the increase since the project was first announced. FT reported that PayPal is worried by Facebook’s executives lack of attention considering the backlash that has befallen the announcement of Libra. If that was not an issue enough to be worried about, PayPal also seemed to be worried about how the platform would deal with money laundering activity.

Since that decision to pull out of Libra was taken, PayPal has added support for selling and holding cryptocurrencies on its Platform, and now Venmo has also been opened up for similar service.