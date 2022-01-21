Share the joy













Various Frameworks You Can Use To Build Your Website

When you look at the different frameworks available you can use to build a website, there are many options that you can consider using. Depending on the type of website you are making, some frameworks are more suitable than others, and unless you are an experienced web developer, you may not know the difference.

However, even if you are having someone else develop your website for you, you will want to ensure you select the most suitable framework for it. Below are some of the best options available that can help you choose a suitable one for your project and help you to build a fully functional and fantastic looking website.

Symfony

If you will be building a highly complex website and need a stable framework, an excellent choice for it is Symfony. You can consider looking for a Symfony development company that can help you create a dynamic and functional website that is stable and user-friendly. Your website can grow and evolve on this framework as your needs change, so it is also highly versatile. It has PHP components, an application framework, and a community that can work well regardless of your website objectives and requirements.

Angular JS

One of the best known and popular frameworks for a website is Angular.js, and it is a Google product. It is an open-source JavaScript framework that can assist you in making single web-page applications, and it uses a model-controller-view architectural pattern. It is best for using as a front-end framework as it is not a full-stack one, but it is an excellent tool to have in your toolbox.

Ruby On Rails

One of the most popular frameworks to use in website development is Ruby on Rails, which people often refer to as RoR. It is open source, making it free to use, and it runs on the Linux operating system. Many developers like it as they find it fun to work with, and it allows you to work quickly through the planning stage of your website development. You also find that many of the more significant websites use RoR, and some large ones that use this include Airbnb, Basecamp, and Hulu, amongst others.

Node.js

When you are looking for a framework for your website that is lightweight but also efficient, Node.js is an excellent option, and it is one that many web developers love. It is an excellent framework for larger websites, and real-time applications work surprisingly well with a massive amount of data that runs through the distributed devices. It allows you to scale your website easily, and it can deal with multiple applications simultaneously. It does not make you compromise on performance.

Meteor

You can consider using Meteor, which is a JavaScript-based framework that makes fast software development a simple task. It is a full-stack framework with a collection of libraries and packages that are all bundled together. Fewer codes are required, and it allows you to make clean builds that you can also scale when needed.

