Valorant Will Soon Monitor Your Voice Chats

It aims to stop disruptive behavior.

Riot Games Will Start Background Evaluation

On July 13, Riot Games, the developer of Valorant, will begin monitoring the voice communications of players. The goal is to train the language models and use them to evaluate player reports across its games.

But Riot announced it in April 2021 after it updated its privacy policy. The changes allow Riot the permission to record and evaluate voice data when players use voice command channels owned by Riot.

The main goal is to combat hate speech over voice chat. The recordings will be analyzed each time a player reports another user for offensive comments. This will help the company in finding out whether or not the reported user violated the company’s policies so it can act accordingly.

According to PCGamer, the recordings will not be used to assess player reports, for now. Rather, they are used to develop the evaluation system. In that case, it will train its language model through the recordings. This will give the tech enough information to make it ready for this year’s launch.

“We know that before we can even think of expanding this tool, we’ll have to be confident it’s effective, and if mistakes happen, we have systems in place to make sure we can correct any false positives (or negatives for that matter).” Riot

But if this system launches, Riot will not monitor live game communications if you are reported for your disruptive behavior. Rather, it will listen to and review voice logs. Then, after the issue has been resolved, the recordings will be deleted. This is similar to how the company handles reports over text-based chat systems.



Privacy of Players

Even though it has its limits, the recordings can still affect the privacy of the players. But this reporting system is not the only method that the company will use to monitor and get rid of toxic players.

Some players may not be comfortable with this monitoring method much like they did when Vanguard was introduced. However, the company thinks that this will be an ideal way to collect evidence against users who use comms to harass other teammates. It will also help the company in pointing out the reason it sanctioned players.

The company said that this new tech may not be received well at first. However, Riot promises players to have a safer environment for everyone. And this method may help the company in achieving it. Thus, it finds it to be worth it.

Abuse in the Gaming Industry

Abuse in the gaming industry is not new. Various gamers and streamers shared their stories of sexism, bullying, and abuse they experienced while playing or broadcasting their gameplay on platforms.

Women are still facing threats of death and sexual assault when they criticize the sexist culture of the industry that is still dominated by men. Senior women in this industry discussed workplace abuse and the toxicity in the gaming culture. With the #MeToo movement, many women gamers are optimistic that the industry is moving in the right direction. More and more tech companies are serious about creating a more respectful culture.

