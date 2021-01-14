Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, and Others Will Create Vaccination Passport App

If you’re an anti-COVID-19 vaccination advocate, you might want to reconsider your stance. Read on to find out why.

COVID-19 infection can be fatal. However, in most people, it can only cause mild symptoms. Some individuals are asymptomatic and they didn’t need treatment to get cured.

But because of how it’s transmitted, it caused chaos and an economic shutdown.

Several pharmaceutical companies developed vaccines to fight against this infection. Although the vaccine will not 100% guarantee you won’t get infected, it’s still better than nothing.

On Thursday, a group of health and tech companies formed a coalition known as Vaccination Credential Initiative. This coalition includes Salesforce, Oracle, Microsoft, and Mayo Clinic.

The aim of VCI is to develop a technology that allows individuals to get an encrypted copy of their immunization certificate. In this way, they can store it in a digital wallet, like Google Pay or Apple Wallet.

Currently, you just need to show a piece of paper certifying that you received the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 10.9 million individuals in the US received the vaccine already.

Vaccination Passport App

But because papers can be easily falsified, the VCI is working to create a vaccination passport app to establish your vaccination status. You can show this app when boarding an airplane or entering a store.

United Airlines, JetBlue, and other carriers have already used a similar app called Common Pass. This app will show the airlines whether or not you have tested negative for COVID-19. You need to show it before you can board a plane.

The Vaccination Passport app, on the other hand, will show a verifiable digital record of your vaccination status. In a press release, the VCI stated that there’s a growing need around the world for a digital record so people can safely return to work and travel.

If you don’t have a smartphone because you can’t let go of your keypad phone (as it offers better battery life), you’ll still get paper printed.

The paper will have QR codes that contain your credentials. The record will show the manufacturer of the vaccine, date of inoculation, and batch number.

Currently, there’s no system in place that lets you access your immunization records online.

The coalition added that with the vaccination passport app, it will be a lot easier to access your immunization records as it works like online banking.

According to Mike Sicilia, the executive VP of Oracle’s Global Business Units:

“As the world begins to recover from the pandemic, having electronic access to vaccination, testing, and other medical records will be vital to resuming travel and more. This process needs to be as easy as online banking. We are committed to working collectively with the technology and medical communities, as well as global governments, to ensure people will have secure access to this information where and when they need it.”

Anti-Vaccination Advocates

The anti-COVID-19 vaccine may be effective in protecting yourself from the virus. But some people are adamant. Well, you can’t blame them as they’re worried about the potential side effects.