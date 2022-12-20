User-replaceable batteries may soon return if new EU legislation passes

Share the joy

The EU is setting the tone for the rest of the world. It now has legislation that forces smartphone makers to allow third-party app stores starting January 2024. It has also approved the mandatory use of USB-C for portable electronics by yearend of 2024. Now, it is on the brink of approving a provisional agreement that requires portable devices to have user-replaceable batteries.

The agreement covers batteries of almost all sizes. It includes portable batteries, Starting, Lighting and Ignition batteries for vehicles (SLI batteries), Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries, Light Means of Transport batteries, (LMT, think electric scooters and bikes), and even industrial batteries.

If passed, this legislation would allow smartphone makers 3.5 years to revise their portable devices so that users can easily remove and replace their batteries.

User-replaceable batteries was the norm. But the trend changed in recent years.

The common bar form factor is easy to adapt. The foldable form factor is another story.

Foldables often have two separate batteries to balance space and weight in each half. They also connect via ribbon cables. A design that allows easy access to users will be a challenge.

Each battery needs to have labels and QR codes with information on capacity, performance, durability, chemical composition and a “separate collection” symbol.

The batteries will have digital passports with information on the general battery model as well as the individual battery.

Environmental concerns drove these plans. The plan sets minimum levels of recycled materials for batteries: 16% for cobalt, 85% for lead, 6% for lithium and 6% for nickel.

To feed the recycling process, the EU will require that old batteries are collected: at least 45% of old batteries must be collected (free of charge) by 2023, 63% by 2027 and 73% by 2030 for portable batteries. For LMT batteries the numbers are 51% by 2028 and 61% by 2031.

“For the first time, we have circular economy legislation that covers the entire life cycle of a product – this approach is good for both the environment and the economy. We agreed on measures that greatly benefit consumers: batteries will be well-functioning, safer and easier to remove. Our overall aim is to build a stronger EU recycling industry, particularly for lithium, and a competitive industrial sector as a whole, which is crucial in the coming decades for our continent’s energy transition and strategic autonomy. These measures could become a benchmark for the entire global battery market,” says Rapporteur Achille Variati (S&D, IT).

