Instagram opens new ways for creators to make money through badges

Image Credit: https://techcrunch.com/2020/10/20/instagram-rolls-out-fan-badges-for-live-videos-expands-igtv-ads-test/amp/?__twitter_impression=true

A new possibility for creators to make money has been launched by Instagram. The social media company today rolled out a new tool called badges.

Badges is being added to Instagram Live to a group of over 50,000 creators for a start. These creators, according to TechCrunch, will be able to offer their fans the ability to purchase badges during live videos. This will enable them [fans] to stand out from the rest of the crowd during live events while showing their support.

During live video shows, Instagram users will see three options to purchase badges that cost $0.99, $1.99, or $4.99.

With badges, creators will be able to quickly see those that are supporting their works and able to give them shoutouts.

Starting from November and to kick off the roll out of badges, Instagram will be temporarily matching creator earnings from badge purchased during live videos.

“Creators push culture forward. Many of them dedicate their life to this, and it’s so important to us that they have easy ways to make money from their content,” said Instagram COO Justin Osofsky, in a statement per TechCrunch. “These are additional steps in our work to make Instagram the single best place for creators to tell their story, grow their audience, and make a living,” she added.

A few months ago, Instagram announced that your videos can now last much longer on IGTV even after the usual timeframe of 24 hours has elapsed.

Prior to this announcement, one of the biggest drawbacks of Instagram Live videos is that it does not last more than 24 hours since it takes place in Stories. With the new arrangement, viewers who missed your livestream can get a second chance to see it.

Musicians and other entertainers who usually organize Q&A sessions will now have the chance to properly archive their streams—enabling viewers to watch them later. The option to download and share your videos to YouTube still remains—and serves as an added advantage to the latest arrangement.

One of the problems affecting the growth of IGTV since it was launched in 2018 has been that of attracting and retaining top creators. This has been attributed to lack of incentives to encourage creators to provide content for the platform.

With new opportunities to make some money, creators will be better inspired than ever to do their work and bring their content to Instagram.