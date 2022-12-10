US State of Indiana sues TikTok for violating the state’s for failing to protect young users

Share the joy

Yet another legal huddle for TikTok and its parent company ByteDance to face as the US State of Indiana sues the China-owned company for violating the state’s for failing to protect young users.

According to the BBC, the State of Indiana alleges that TikTok fails to safeguard its young users and privacy; an allegation the company has denied.

The lawsuit was filed last Wednesday with the first one claiming that the app exposes young users to inappropriate content. The other complaint also filed by attorney Todd Rokita, alleged that TikTok does not disclose the Chinese government’s potential to gain access to sensitive consumer information.

“TikTok is a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” according to court documents.

“As long as TikTok is permitted to deceive and mislead Indiana consumers about the risks to their data, those consumers and their privacy are easy prey.”

According to the complaint, TikTok’s algorithm promotes a variety of inappropriate content, “depicting alcohol, tobacco, and drugs; sexual content, nudity, and suggestive themes; and intense profanity.”

The court document also claimed that the app deceives young users with age ratings of 12 and above on Apple and Google app stores. Indiana is seeking a court injunction against its practices and civil penalties against ByteDance for its “unfair and deceptive conduct.”

With this, Indiana becomes the first state to file a lawsuit against ByteDance, and thus set a precedence that others may likely follow in the coming months or years.

Responding, a TikTok spokesperson said per the BBC that the “the safety, privacy and security of our community is our top priority.”

Earlier in the month, South Dakota announced that TikTok has been banned from government-owned devices. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced had while announcing the ban, described the app as a threat to national security.

TikTok on several occasions have had to defend itself against allegation of gaining access to classified information; a situation the US government finds worrying. The fact that TikTok is a Chinese owned company does not sit comfortably with the US government, and the South Dakota ban has not come as a surprise to many.

Gov. Noem issued an executive order banning the app from the phones of government officials in the state. The order, which goes into effect immediately, applies to “employees and agencies of the State of South Dakota, including persons and entities who contract with the state, commissions, and authorities or agents thereof.” With this, state employees can no longer download or use TikTok or visit the website on state-owned or state-leased devices.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

