US Airline Officials: New 5G Service Could Ground Some Planes

New technology could interfere with plane instruments.

New C-Band 5G Service

AT&T and Verizon are set to implement a new 5G service. However, major US airlines warned that if the said service would be deployed, it could cause a catastrophic aviation crisis.

The new service could make an aircraft unusable and it could strand thousands of Americans overseas. The majority of the public will be grounded.

How?

The FAA warned that the new service has the potential to interfere with the sensitive instruments of an airline, such as altimeter.

On January 4, Airlines for America thanked Dickson, Deese, and Buttigieg for helping in delaying the planned deployment of the service around some airports for two weeks. As part of the agreement, AT&T and Verizon would create buffer zones around the US airports. They can help in reducing interference risks. The two telecommunication companies also agreed to take other steps to minimize potential interference for six months.



Agreement Expiring

However, the agreement is about to expire on January 19. US airlines requested that the service will be implemented everywhere in the US except for areas within 3.2 km of airport runaways.

Reuters reported that US airlines want immediate intervention to prevent wide operational disruption to passengers and shippers.

Manufacturers of airplanes informed US airlines that a significant operating fleet may need to be grounded indefinitely.

The group urged the government to take action to make sure that the 5G service must not be deployed in areas where towers are too close to the airport runaways until the FAA can figure out how to mitigate the matter without causing catastrophic disruption.

The FAA cleared an estimated 45% of US airplanes to make low-visibility landings at airports where 5G C-band will be deployed.

But it’s not just commercial airlines that will be affected. Medical helicopters may also be disrupted by technology.

5G interference on altimeters on emergency helicopters won’t shut down the altimeter. However, it could give inaccurate readings.

According to this report:

“With the proposed restrictions at selected airports, the transportation industry is preparing for some service disruption. We are optimistic that we can work across industries and with government to finalise solutions that safely mitigate as many schedule impacts as possible.”

The conflict between the networks and aircraft equipment could mean that passengers need to switch off their phones with 5G while they’re on planes. The inference from a signal on a nearby frequency could cause critical errors when an aircraft is about to land.

On the other side of this topic, the group that represents the wireless industry stated that 50 other countries are using this spectrum without experiencing issues. These countries are using 5G signals adjacent to aviation equipment. Airlines are flying in and out of these countries each day.

However, the FAA told the wireless companies that those countries had to take steps to address issues. For instance, they turn down power levels. Verizon and AT&T agreed to reduce power levels from cell towers that utilize the spectrum for six months while they monitor the change.

