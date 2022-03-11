Upwork suspends operations in Russia and Belarus

Share the joy

Image Credit: Toptipz

Freelancing platform Upwork has suspended its services in Russia and Belarus. Citing risk and uncertainties, the freelancing platform said it had seen a decrease in activity from talents in the troubled region where Russia is currently raining down missiles and bombs on Ukraine.

Upwork, according to Reuters, said it had already incurred unexpected costs and expects to incur additional expenses. This, along with the decrease in activity, would affect its first-quarter and 2022 revenue and core profit.

According to Reuters, about 10 percent of Upwork’s total revenue in 2021 came from the troubled region. Ukraine alone represents about 6 percent, while Russia and Belarus make up the rest.

Upwork said it will no longer take new business, while existing accounts will be disposed off by May 1.

In related news, PayPal has temporarily halted its services in Russia over the country’s invasion of Ukraine. PayPal’s action is the latest in a series of sanctions targeted at Russia after its leader Vladimir Putin ordered a military invasion of its neighbor country nine days ago. Ukraine’s vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov posted a letter from PayPal CEO Dan Schulman via Twitter confirming the decision by the financial powerhouse.

PayPal’s services were previously available in Russia for cross-border payments only. PayPal stopped accepting new Russian users a couple of days earlier, but has now taken the drastic decision to suspend its services. The action will also affect PayPal’s Xoom; a money transfer service it acquired in 2015.

PayPal spokesperson Aidan Kelly however, told The Verge that PayPal will still “continue work to process customer withdraws for a period of time, ensuring that account balances are dispersed in line with applicable laws and regulations.”

Still on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Snap has said it will temporarily suspend its heatmap feature for Ukraine. This will make it impossible for the app to show the number of snaps being taken per locations.

According to Snap, the measure is being taken as a precaution to protect Snapchat users in Ukraine. The company however, said there will still be a curated public feed of snaps submitted by users in Ukraine.

Snap in my opinion is doing this in Ukraine to block Russia from using the feature to track evacuation or movement of citizens. Snap is not the first to take such step; Google and Apple already have their live traffic features turned off in Ukraine to protect citizens.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

