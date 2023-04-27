UK denies Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision

Share the joy

Microsoft President Brad Smith stated that the UK regulator’s move to block Microsoft’s acquisition of ‘Call of Duty’ developer Activision Blizzard “had shaken confidence” in the UK as a destination for digital enterprises.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which is independent of the government, halted the transaction on Wednesday. It claimed that it will harm competition in the burgeoning cloud gaming sector.

On Thursday, Microsoft retaliated, saying it was “probably the darkest day in our four decades in Britain.” It conveyed the incorrect message to the global software sector about the UK.

“If the government of the United Kingdom wants to bring in investment, if it wants to create jobs (…) it needs to look hard at the role of the CMA, the regulatory structure in the United Kingdom, this transaction, and the message that the United Kingdom has just said to the world,” Smith told BBC radio.

Smith’s views, according to a spokeswoman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, are “not supported by facts.”

“We continue to believe that the UK has an extremely attractive tech sector and a growing games market,” he said. “We will continue to engage proactively with Microsoft and other companies.”

Smith claimed that Microsoft has worked efficiently with authorities in Brussels but not in London. This refutes Britain’s argument that it will be more flexible following Brexit.

He claimed that the corporation has responded to the CMA’s queries and asked them to return with any further issues. “They went silent, and we heard nothing from them,” he explained.

“There’s a clear message here – the European Union is a more attractive place to start a business if you want some day to sell it than the United Kingdom,” he added.

However, CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell stated that the regulator’s mission is to ensure that Britain is a competitive environment. It is a place where firms can develop and prosper.

“The decision that the CMA takes is an independent decision that we reached looking at an overall assessment of the impact of the deal on competition, and we think that is the right decision for the UK,” she said.

She mentioned the U.S. The Federal Trade Commission also requested that the purchase be stopped on competition grounds.

Microsoft announced yesterday that it will file an appeal, with Activision providing “aggressive” assistance.

The Competition Appeals Tribunal hears appeals against CMA judgements and renders a conclusion on the decision’s merits. Microsoft will not have the ability to file fresh remedies.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

