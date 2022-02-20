Ubisoft May Consider Acquisition Offers

Share the joy













But it will still review the offers.

A Wave of Gaming Acquisitions

Microsoft just bought Activision Blizzard. Zynga was acquired by Take-Two Interactive while Sony bought Bungie.

While there’s a wave of games acquisition, shareholders of Ubisoft are asking Ubisoft executives about its interest in acquiring companies or being bought. The company’s CEO, Yves Guillemot, however, told investors that the game publisher has the resources to remain independent. But he would consider acquisition offers in the stakeholders’ interest.

The company considers its shareholders, employees, and players as its stakeholders.

Ubisoft has the talent, industrial and financial scale, as well as a large portfolio to remain independent. He said that if there’s an offer to acquire the company, the board of directors will review it and will only accept the offer in the interest of all stakeholders.

However, the company didn’t provide reasons why it has not received any acquisition offer yet. It also refused to disclose whether or not it has received any buyout offer at all. It did underscore that the company has high-value assets and it can hold its own citadel even though most game publishers are now being bought by bigger companies.

In 2016, Ubisoft sought Canadian investors to stop the threat of a hostile takeover from Vivendi. It’s a company that used to own Activision. Vivendi is a French media conglomerate that has businesses in music, film, and TV. It already purchased 15% of Ubisoft shares but it was looking to purchase more. The company bought stocks from current shareholders, instead of agreeing with the Ubisoft board of directors. Because of that, Vivendi engaged in a hostile takeover and Ubisoft considered it as unwelcome.

But Vivendi lost the battle as Ubisoft avoided the hostile takeover. In 2018, the mega-publisher announced that it sold its existing shares in Ubisoft. It also agreed to not buy more shares for the next five years.

To buy Vivendi’s stake, Ubisoft enlisted investment from Tencent.

More Open to Acquisition

Now, Guillemot is more open to the possibility of being acquired. Its earnings report is positive and it seems like the company uses it as a sales pitch. The game publisher has a powerful portfolio of assets.

“Our Q3 performance is once again a demonstration of the robustness of our model. It is based both on new releases continuously feeding the deep and diversified stream of revenues from our back-catalog and on our capacity to leverage the strength of our brands.” Ubisoft

Who Will Be Interested in Buying Ubisoft?

Nothing is clear for now. Tencent has a 5% stake in the company. It may increase it next month. In 2018, Tencent pledged not to boost its stake in Ubisoft for five years.

Currently, the company’s market cap is $6 billion. The worth of its stock is half of what it was in 2021. Its size is twice Activision Blizzard with nearly 20,000 employees spread around the world.

Many of the company’s actual workers want to have a say in any acquisition offer. In 2020, its current and former developers signed a letter asking the company for more accountability and transparency.

