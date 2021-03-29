Uber London Adds All-Electric Vehicles to the List of Ride Options

Uber London adds “green” options to help fight climate change.

Electric cars are a green option. In London, it has nearly 6,000 charging points intended for electric vehicles. The move to electric cars can help people in staying away from petrol and diesel cars to fight against air pollution issue in the city.

And to bolster its efforts to battle air pollution, Uber London adds a new feature that lets its customers choose electric vehicles, instead of regular cars.

Uber London Introduces Uber Green

Uber Green is a new service that’s only available in London Zone 1 for now. It’s part of the company’s plan to be fully electric in the city by 2025.

But trips must start in Zone 1. However, destinations are not restricted.

Uber London’s general manager said that the company will continue to partner with drivers to make the switch to electric.

Riders can now start opting for an electric car at no extra charge. Uber believes that it enables every rider to become a part of the city’s plan in cleaning up its urban transport.

The company offers incentives to Uber drivers of electric cars. Currently, Uber London reduces 15% of its service fees.

In January 209, Uber London attached a 15 pence fee each mile to encourage drivers to switch to electric cars. This move allowed the company to raise £125 million. It also boosted the number of green cars in its fleet.

However, the percentage is still smaller than its overall London fleet of 45,000. Currently, Uber has 1,600 electric cars. It means that if you wish to choose the green option, you may need to wait.

Long Road Ahead

Uber is doing its part to help save the planet by providing green options to its riders. However, it still has a long road ahead if it wants to ensure that its London fleet will be all electrics in less than 4 years.

In the Europe and US, Uber wants to be fully electric by 2030. Around the world, though, it wants to go all-electric by 2040.

Uber London faced a legal challenge in the past year. But it won that battle to keep its license. The Transport for London believed that the company wasn’t fit and proper. Since it entered in 2012 in London, the regulator showed a pattern of failures.

But Uber disagreed and filed an appeal. After a four-day hearing, though, the regulator found Uber to be fit and proper to operate in London.

To continue operating in London, though, the company has to follow certain conditions to let the regulator monitor the company if it fails to meet its required standards.

More EVs are coming to the market allowing drivers more choices in picking the right car for the riders. On Uber, the most popular EV cars are Nissan leaf, Hyundai Kona, Kia e-Niro, and Tesla Model 3. Other models are also available.

Upgrading to an electric vehicle is greatly encouraged in London to support zero car emissions in 2025. With increasing regulations and the cost of driving petrol and diesel cars, Uber London wants to help drivers to make the switch.