Twitter’s upcoming feature could let you add photo, video, and GIF to tweets

Share the joy

Image Credit: TechCrunch

Twitter is currently testing a new feature that lets you mix multiple media files in one tweet. This feature will set aside the one that restricts users to adding only one particular type of media at a time. The feature, which has been confirmed by Twitter, is already available as a test for some users.

The test was confirmed by Twitter to TechCrunch last week in a short statement by an employee of the company:

“We’re testing a new feature with select accounts for a limited time that will allow people to mix up to four media assets into a single tweet, regardless of format. We’re seeing people have more visual conversations on Twitter and are using images, GIFS and videos to make these conversations more exciting. With this test we’re hoping to learn how people combine these different media formats to express themselves more creatively on Twitter beyond 280 characters,” the company said in a statement.

Multimedia tweets can only be posted on the mobile version of Twitter at the moment. There is no official confirmation if the feature will be available on the desktop version. However, this could change in the near future.

Twitter has been running a number of tests lately despite its battle to ensure Elon Musk completes the takeover deal. Last month, the social media giant began testing an in-app podcast player. It is an interesting one; one that confirms stories making the rounds that the microblogging platform is venturing into podcasting.

It is a move that makes a lot of sense as certain features to that effect are already making inroads into Twitter Spaces. Just last week, the company confirmed that recorded spaces can remain on the app for as long as you want.

Per Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter is testing an in-app podcast player. Jane’s discovery makes a lot of sense considering several elements being added to spaces lately. Of course, a mic-like button could be seen at the bottom of your Twitter home screen on Android, the test just goes to show that Twitter is keenly interested in the podcast market.

For creators and podcast enthusiasts, it is a new way to record and play your podcast within the Twitter app, and not head to a third-party app. Of course, it means your recorded spaces can now be accessed as a podcast.

Millions of people tune in to listen to podcasts on Spotify and other platforms, and adding a podcast player within the app could be a game-changing move for Twitter.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

