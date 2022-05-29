Twitter’s Twitter Circle is now accessible to more users

Share the joy

Image Credit: Android Police

Twitter Circle; a feature fashioned after Instagram’s Close Friends is expanding to more users. Twitter started testing the feature a couple of weeks ago with some users. Twitter Circle, according to Android Police, is now rolling out to more users.

Some users as per Android Police, have started seeing a pop-up to tweet to their circle. This is noticeable when logging into Twitter from your browser or smartphone. Once you enter the “Compose tweet” panel, tap the audience above, and you will see a new “Twitter Circle” option. You can add or remove people from your Circle by tapping the “Edit” button—people will not be notified if they are added or removed from your Circle. If you see a tweet posted to someone’s Circle, a green notice will tell you that only people in their circle can see that post.

You can fine-tune the audience of certain posts so you can tweet stuff that are personal to your circle. There is no need to have a separate Twitter account for certain categories of users as some do; Twitter Circle makes it possible to limit tweets to a particular audience.

The roll out is a gradual one I suppose; not everyone has come across it just yet. The full roll out may yet take a couple of more weeks or maybe days depending on Twitter.

In other news, Twitter is reportedly testing a new “Liked by Author” label that appears when the original creator of a tweet likes your reply. The test was uncovered a TechCrunch reporter who posted a screenshot.

Twitter meanwhile, has confirmed that it is indeed testing different labels to help give people context about the tweets they see. A spokesperson of the social media giant, however, said there is nothing more to share on the “Liked by Author” label.

TechCrunch reports that once the author of a tweet likes a reply, it is marked with a badge that is visible to the user who left the reply and to others viewing it. Some users across countries have started spotting the label; although this does not confirm if the test is a global one.

It is not known at this time if the label will be officially launched since this is just a test.

In other news, Twitter continues to make Twitter Spaces better and more competitive. The social media giant is reportedly testing a shortcut that will allow you to create Spaces in the Tweet composer.

