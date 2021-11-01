Twitter’s Super Follows features is now available to all iOS users

Share the joy













Image Credit: The Verge

Global iOS users now have access to Twitter’s Super Follows feature. Super The feature, which was launched last September by Twitter, will now allow iOS users to Super Follow select creators.

According to the Super Follows policy, users interested in the feature are required to be 18 or older, have at least 10,000 followers, and must have tweeted at least 25 times in the last 30 days. One they have been approved to use the feature; they must tweet a minimum of 25 tweets every 30 days.

As a creator, you can earn up to 97 percent of revenue from your Super Follows subscription after in-app purchase fees, while Twitter takes the remaining 3 percent. Users who earn $50,000 can earn up to 80 percent of revenue after in-app purchase fees, while Twitter’s take increases to 20 percent of future earnings.

Android users will have access to the feature at a future date as Twitter continues to expand Super Follows.

As a Super Follows user, you can charge $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 a month, while earning can be as high as 97 percent of revenue generated from third-party fees until you reach a lifetime earnings of $50,000 across all Twitter monetization products. You can earn up to 80 percent of revenue after third-party fees.

Twitter started testing a dedicated tab for Super Follows last June. This was uncovered by a reliable reverse engineer Nima Owji.

The new Super Follow tab will be visible on your profile for those who offer paid subscription. It is important to note that tweets in the tab will only be available to those who are subscribed to the account. The upcoming tab will be available on both Twitter for mobile and web.

No official announcement has been made yet, and Twitter has also not confirmed if this will be rolled out anytime soon. It is however, believed that this tab along with a couple of other functionalities will be available before the end of the year.

In other news, Twitter is rolling out a new update that lets you remove users without blocking them. Twitter calls it “Soft Block;” the feature is currently rolling out on the web as a test.

Unlike when you block a user, soft block allows a user to see your tweets and DMs. However, the users will not be able to see your tweets on your feed. However, when you remove a follower, he can follow you again if he wants.

