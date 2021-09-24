Twitter’s Spaces now lets you add Topics

Share the joy













Twitter has brought Topics to Spaces—its social audio feature. This will enable you as a host to tag Spaces with up to three topics that relevant. Twitter announced this on its dedicated Spaces account on Twitter.

You will be able to choose from only 10 Topics. Topics is now limited to English, and some people on the Android app. The company says more Topics and languages are coming soon.

Topics is only available for Android users for now, but will soon be available for iOS users. Adding Topics to Spaces gives aligns with Twitter’s desire to bring the feature at par with Clubhouse. You will now be able to choose from a list of 10 Topics—including World News, Gaming, and Entertainment.

Twitter is a place where people find easy to follow others based on interest and niches. What the microblogging company has just done by adding Topics to Spaces is leveraging on its strength.

new in Spaces: Topics!



when creating or scheduling a Space, some of you on Android can choose up to 3 Topics to tag it with from a list of our top 10 Topics. BUT it’s only 10 Topics for now and we’ll expand as we build together



English only (also for now!), iOS soon pic.twitter.com/6PfbZtwWMH — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) September 24, 2021

Twitter on Friday shared a new image of its upcoming recording feature for Spaces. The image provides more insight into what the option looks like. It could also be another of Twitter’s way of hyping the feature before official release.

The recording feature could add a new level of functionality to Spaces. You will be able to record your spaces, and even share it. We still do not know the date of the official roll out. The recording feature will, however, help creators to listen to their spaces a second time.

Twitter is also working on some other features for Spaces. Among others, you will be able to make your own rules and replay.

Clubhouse is Spaces’ biggest competition, and it will be interesting if some of these features are also added. Clubhouse does not have a recording feature; but even that could change if Spaces makes a success of it.

When rules are unclear or too ambiguous, there will always be conflicts. In one of the findings of Nima Owji, a reverse engineer, Twitter wants to give “rules” for spaces users. When this becomes available, you will be able to set your own rules—as a host, you will be able to define what can and cannot be done.

A new option to block a Spaces is also been tested according to Owji. What this means is that you will be able to restrict a live conversation to a specific group of people.

