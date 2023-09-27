Share the joy

Twitter’s Rebrand to X: What Social Media Marketers Need to Know

Elon Musk has once again made headlines, this time by renaming the beloved Twitter to “X”. As emphasized by Twitter’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, this isn’t merely a new name, but a pivotal shift in digital strategy. X represents Musk’s ambition of a multi-faceted super app, poised to encompass everything from AI to payments.

So, what does the Twitter rebranding mean for you?

Let’s delve into the implications of the rebranding, revealing essential insights that social media marketers should be aware of.

Marketing Implications of Twitter’s Rebranding

As Twitter evolves into X, you are likely eager to understand the full implications of this rebrand. Let’s explore the marketing ramifications of this move.

1. Revitalized Brand Persona

The rebranding of Twitter to X isn’t merely a name change. It signifies a rebirth. With a fresh visual palette and the official replacement of the bird logo with the X logo, the platform positions itself as cutting-edge, aiming to resonate with both long-standing users and a new audience in search of modern digital experiences.

2. Boosted User Engagement

As X rolls out its enhanced features, it expects a surge in activity. But this isn’t solely about numbers. It’s about fostering deeper interactions, extending user sessions, and transforming the platform from mere micro-blogging to comprehensive entertainment.

In essence, it’s about championing innovative content ideas, you can read a Attrock guide to the different social media content ideas to get better results.

3. Enhanced User Experience

Beyond mere aesthetics, X’s transformation signifies a commitment to enhanced user engagement. This commitment is evident in its continual refinements in navigation, content surfacing, and user interactions.

Moreover, several new features, including a job post feature, are currently under testing. By integrating innovative features and technology, the platform aims not only to meet but also to exceed user expectations

Twitter vs X: What’s New?

As Twitter rebrands to X, users and marketers are met with a series of changes that revamp how they interact with the platform. Let me break down the key differences and novelties.

1. X Subscriptions

X introduces a subscription model where users can pay to access additional content and features from their favorite accounts. This includes bonus content, exclusive previews, subscriber-only spaces, and the pride of a “Subscriber” badge.

Here’s the “Subscribe” button, now appearing next to the “Follow” icon on select accounts:

Image via X

For marketers and creators, the subscription feature provides a revenue stream sustained by consistently producing valuable content. Fortunately, with AI text-to-video generators and other tools available, the process of creating good content is now more streamlined than ever.

2. The Rise of X Premium

To earn the coveted blue checkmark, signifying a verified account, users now need an active X Premium subscription.

Alongside verification prerequisites like a display name, profile photo, and confirmed phone number, being misleading is a strict no-no.

Here are some capabilities that X Premium unlocks:

Image via X

Gain access to ad revenue sharing.

Edit posts within an hour of publishing.

Enjoy 50% fewer ads.

Gain priority in search and conversations.

Access enhanced text formatting tools.

Utilize a generous character limit of 25,000 (up from 280), fully leveraging the marketing tactic of posting engaging content.

3. Verified Organizations

Distinguished by a gold checkmark, this label is reserved for businesses, government entities, and nonprofits, signifying their official status. They benefit from affiliation badges, premium support, and defense against impersonation.

Here’s an example of an account with a gold checkmark:

Image via X

4. Terminology Tweaks

For long-time Twitter users, some familiar terms have taken a new avatar on X. “Tweets” are now “posts”, and “retweets” have morphed into “reposts”.

While the user interface remains reminiscent of Twitter, the bold new X logo proudly adorns the app’s masthead:

Image via X

Should Marketers Stick Around or Switch to Other Platforms?

The Twitter rebranding has ignited a debate among marketers:

“Should I stay committed to this revamped platform or explore alternatives?”

X brings new tools and opportunities to the table. This can be a goldmine for marketers who have long harnessed Twitter for business potential and are now aiming to engage their audience in more innovative ways. Yet, change always comes with its challenges.

Some users might resist this new direction, affecting the overall dynamics of the platform.

It might be wise for marketers to adopt a dual strategy:

Monitor the developments on X while also exploring the potential of other platforms (like Threads).

As the dust settles around X’s rebranding, its real value for marketers will become more evident. Adaptability and vigilance will be essential during this period of change.

Final Thoughts

Social media constantly changes, with Twitter’s shift to “X” being a notable example. This rebrand brings new opportunities and challenges, highlighting the need for adaptability.

You have to stay informed and flexible, whether you focus on X or branch out. Because, ultimately, embracing and adapting to change is key to success on social media.

