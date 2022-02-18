Twitter’s Pinned DM is now widely available

Share the joy













Image Credit: Twitter

Twitter has finally rolled out its pinned DM to every user—Android, iOS, and the web. The functionality that was previously only accessible to Twitter Blue subscribers, will allow you to pin up to six of your favorite DMs atop your inbox.

Pinned DMs could be a very helpful tool to help make conversations easily accessible. Perhaps, Twitter could do more by increasing the number of pinned DMs from the current six.

Keep your fave DM convos easily accessible by pinning them! You can now pin up to six conversations that will stay at the top of your DM inbox.



Available on Android, iOS, and web. pic.twitter.com/kIjlzf9XLJ — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 17, 2022

On Thursday, Twitter announced that creators on the can now add their Ethereum address to receive tips from their followers.

Before the expansion, tipping was restricted to Bitcoin, which as you all know is the most popular cryptocurrency in the world. The addition of Ethereum did not however, come as a surprise considering its popularity.

Three new payment gateways including Paga, Flutterwave’s Barter, and Paytm have also been added. This will make Twitter’s tipping feature even more popular and appealing to millions of users across the world where the service is available.

Tips can be sent by visiting the Tips icon in a user’s Twitter profile. If you want to receive tips and are at least 18 years old, you can choose to edit your profile and enable tips.

Twitter started rolling out Tip Jar feature in May on both iOS and Android apps. Tip Jar allows you to send or receive money directly from other users on the platform. You can use the feature by tapping on the dollar bill icon installed next to the user’s username when you view his profile on the mobile app.

People who do not want others to send them money with the Tip Jar feature can toggle it. Android users can send money to other users in Spaces; Twitter’s social audio feature.

Twitter rolled out its Super Follow feature in September. It is a feature that lets you charge for subscription. As a creator, you can set your tweets to go out to Super Followers only, and the tweets will appear in the timeline of those subscribers only.

As a Super Follow user, you can charge $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 a month, while earning can be as high as 97 percent of revenue generated from third-party fees until you reach a lifetime earnings of $50,000 across all Twitter monetization products. You can earn up to 80 percent of revenue after third-party fees.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

