Twitter’s new TweetDeck will be Twitter Blue Exclusive

TweetDeck will soon become a Twitter Blue exclusive, which means that users of the company’s original tweet management tool will have to pay to continue scheduling tweets using the app.

We have just launched a new, improved version of TweetDeck. All users can continue to access their saved searches & workflows via https://t.co/2WwL3hNVR2 by selecting “Try the new TweetDeck” in the bottom left menu.



Some notes on getting started and the future of the product… — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 3, 2023

According to Twitter, a new version of TweetDeck is now available. It includes many minor upgrades to the TweetDeck Preview that was introduced in July 2021.

The new elements include:

An updated tweet composer which includes all tweet functionality, including GIFs, polls, etc, all in tweets that can be scheduled

Improved Advanced search filters

The option to sort your TweetDeck columns into ‘Top Tweets’ or ‘Latest Tweets’

Video Docking, so you can watch a video while performing other functions

So there are no huge practical breakthroughs, but some useful aspects are being added to make it more attractive.

However, several other characteristics have been deleted as well. TweetDeck Teams has been removed from the latest version. It may affect some corporate customers, while other, minor functional changes have made it a bit more difficult to use.

Still, many people have proposed that Twitter improve TweetDeck for some time. It is a response to the various third-party tweet management programs available. Many of them give greater analytics insights than Twitter itself.

If Twitter could include more of these features into its native app, it would become far more valuable. And now, since you’ll have to pay for it, it’s an important concern for the app’s next step.

TweetDeck will become a Twitter Blue exclusive in 30 days. So you’ll have to pay to continue using the site. For those who are already using the tool, it will almost certainly entice them to sign up.

