Twitter’s new misinformation notices have started showing up for users in the US

Image Credit: TechCrunch

Twitter continues to push for a safer place for all as far as its platform is concerned. The micro logging platform had never hidden the fact that misinformation has no place on its platform; and today it further demonstrated this by rolling out its misinformation notices.

Coming at a time when people in the US are already making their votes count mostly by email; Twitter’s new notices will reinforce the company’s desire to tackle fake news headlong.

Going forward, users in the US will see two large notices at the top of their feeds. These notices, according to TechCrunch, will “preemptively debunk” fake news related to the ongoing US election. One of the notices, according to TechCrunch, warns users that they “might encounter misleading information” about mail-in voting while the other one attemps to head off online election-related chaos by warning that the results of the election may be delayed.

Image Credit: TechCrunch

Twitter’s new notices will direct users to its Moments that gather information on the two topics. Notices are also expected to pop-up on searches of relevant hashtags and terms.

Several social media companies are rolling out different tools to help sensitize voters. A couple of weeks ago, TikTok too announced that it will be rolling out a new in-app guide to help fight misinformation about the election.

“Today we’re launching an in-app guide to the 2020 US elections to provide access to authoritative information as we continue our work to protect against misinformation,” Michael Beckerman, VP, Head of US Public Policy.

The guide connects millions of Americans with trusted information about the elections from the National Association of Secretaries of State, BallotReady, SignVote, and more.

Voters will be able to access information about candidates at the federal, state, and local level through the help of the guide. This will be powered by BallotReady; with information on how to vote in every state powered by the National Association of State, while educational videos about misinformation, media literacy, the elections process, and many more will be powered by MediaWise.

TikTok has always positioned itself to ensure it carries out steps and actions to help fight misinformation as the US election approaches. In July, TikTok joined Twitter, Facebook and Reddit to come down hard on QAnon content by banning all hashtags related to the conspiracy. The company, however, did not remove videos using the hashtags from its platform.

Per the BBC, all content related to “QAnon,” “QAnonTruth” and the related phrase “Out of Shadows,” often used by QAnon believers are now being blocked by the video sharing app.