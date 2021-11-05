Twitter’s new button makes it easier to search tweets from specific users

Share the joy













Twitter has brought a new search button to the profile pages. The new button makes it easier to search through tweets from a specific user. According to social media commentator Matt Navarra, the button is already appearing for a handful of users.

The ability to search for a single user’s tweet is not new, but the search button is a new addition. The new search button which has widely rolled out on iOS, simplifies searching for tweets from specific users on the platform.

The new search button according to XDA Developers, appears on the latest version of the iPhone app. The new button appears in the top right corner, next to the three-dot menu. When you click it, you will be taken to a search field where you can enter your search parameters.

Once you click on the enter button, you will be taken to a screen that is similar to the existing search feature. There the search term will change to From:Username Term.

The feature is already rolling out to iOS users with no word as to when it will be available on Android.

Twitter has been releasing loads of new features and tests lately. Global iOS users now have access to Twitter’s Super Follows feature. The feature, which was launched last September by Twitter, will now allow iOS users to Super Follow select creators.

According to the Super Follows policy, users interested in the feature are required to be 18 or older, have at least 10,000 followers, and must have tweeted at least 25 times in the last 30 days. One they have been approved to use the feature; they must tweet a minimum of 25 tweets every 30 days.

As a creator, you can earn up to 97 percent of revenue from your Super Follows subscription after in-app purchase fees, while Twitter takes the remaining 3 percent. Users who earn $50,000 can earn up to 80 percent of revenue after in-app purchase fees, while Twitter’s take increases to 20 percent of future earnings.

Twitter is rolling out a new update that lets you remove users without blocking them. Twitter calls it “Soft Block;” the feature is currently rolling out on the web as a test.

Unlike when you block a user, soft block allows a user to see your tweets and DMs. However, the users will not be able to see your tweets on your feed. However, when you remove a follower, he can follow you again if he wants.

