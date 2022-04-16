Twitter’s edit tweet button is taking shape

Share the joy

Image Credit: alex193a

Twitter has made known that it is testing an edit tweet button. Though, the announcement was greeted with some mixed feelings, the company continues to work on the button. Thanks to Alessandro Paluzzi, a reliable reverse engineer with inside info you can trust, the first screenshot of what the feature looks like is now online.

You will be able to edit tweet, especially when you noticed one has been posted in error. This button will come in handy in a lot of ways—so, I expect it to be one feature that will make a lot of sense when released.

The microblogging company took to its official Twitter account to announce the upcoming edit feature, but denied it got the “idea from a poll.”

“Now that everyone is asking … yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year,” Twitter posted on its communications account.

“No, we didn’t get the idea from a poll,” the company added.

According to Jay Sullivan, Twitter’s head of consumer product, “edit” has been the most requested Twitter feature “for many years”.

“People want to be able to fix (sometimes embarrassing) mistakes, typos and hot takes in the moment. They currently work around this by deleting and tweeting again,” Sullivan said in a tweet thread.

The edit button allows you to edit a tweet previously posted. Unlike an undo button, it allows you to edit and make corrections on typos or rewrite or remove certain parts of your content.

In other news, Twitter has confirmed that it is experimenting on an “unmentioning” feature. The unmentioning feature will allow users to remove themselves from conversations.

This feature, is only limited to the web version of Twitter, and accessible to some users. It is going to serve as a very useful tool to tidy up your mentions. Though, Twitter has confirmed that it is experimenting with the feature, it has not given an exact date when unmentioning will be formally rolled out.

“We’re experimenting with Unmentioning—a way to help you protect your peace and remove yourself from conversations,” Twitter said in a tweet. The microblogging company also posted a short GIF of what the feature will look like to its Twitter Safety account.

The feature is still being tested, and no release date has been announced as to when it will become officially available to all users.

