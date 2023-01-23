Twitter’s Community Notes expands to more countries

Share the joy

Twitter’s Community Notes is gaining more expansion. The feature is now available in the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Selected users in those countries will now have access to the feature as they have been admitted to the Community Notes program. This will greatly expand the amount of local knowledge and input that is being injected into the Community Notes system.

We are now admitting contributors from the UK 🇬🇧, Ireland 🇮🇪, Australia 🇦🇺 and New Zealand 🇳🇿 — welcome to Community Notes! Want to help? Sign up here: https://t.co/FSsqNzonnz — Community Notes (@CommunityNotes) January 20, 2023

Formerly known as Birdwatch, Community Notes is a form of crowd-sourced fact-checking. It serves as a means to moderate content and to empower Twitter users with the power to decide what is the acceptable standard within the platform.

As a contributor, you will be able to add contextual explainers that are then appended to tweets, while all Twitter users will then be able to rate notes as helpful or not. This process helps to influence the trustworthiness of the Note creator.

Last month, Twitter announced that the bar was being raised for anyone that wants to be a Community Notes contributor. According to Twitter, the new qualifier is a new way of improving the accuracy and value of its Community Notes. To unlock the ability to write Notes, a contributor must first rate other Notes submitted in the app.

Everyone who joins Community Notes can rate notes. They can unlock the ability to write notes by helping to identify helpful and unhelpful notes. To unlock the ability to write, new contributors need to earn a Rating Impact of at least 5.”

Rating Impact is about how often a contributor’s ratings helped the community in terms of identifying notes that later went to earn a status of ‘Helpful’ or ‘Not Helpful’ among a larger number of user group.

“[Rating Impact] increases when a contributor rates a note before it has reached a status, and when their rating matches the status reached by the note. Impact decreases when a contributor rates a note opposite the status it later reaches.”

There is a positive side to this as it encourages contributors to rate notes as early as they possibly could. As Twitter explained:

“To increase this impact, you should look for notes that still need more ratings, and rate them. The best ways to do this are by browsing the ’Needs Your Help’ tab in Community Notes, and by looking out for alerts when a note needs your rating.”

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

