Twitter’s advanced search filters coming to mobile

Twitter’s advanced search filter could be coming soon to mobile. Though, this has not been formally confirmed by the company, a new screenshot showed that a test is currently been carried out.

According to reliable reverse engineer, Alessandro Paluzzi, Twitter wants to add the feature to mobile. Paluzzi has a proven track record when it comes to calling some of these features right.

Hopefully, the advanced search feature is extended to mobile—the feature is already popular among users on the web.

#Twitter is working to bring the advanced search filters to the mobile app as well 👀 pic.twitter.com/5XgGedqFY8 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 22, 2022

Last month, Twitter expanded its DM search feature; you can now search for other things other than names. You can now search your DM using names and keywords, the social media giant said during the week in a tweet. You will be able to search for old conversations, even if you do not remember who you had it with.

Twitter added search functionality to direct message in 2019, and was limited to only name search until this week. This was not particularly useful especially when you have a long thread with someone.

To search by keyword in DM, simply navigate to your direct message inbox using a web browser or mobile app, and start searching by typing specific keyword. Results of your search will populate as you type, showing messages that contain the word or phrase you have entered.

In other news, Twitter has confirmed that it is experimenting on an “unmentioning” feature. The unmentioning feature will allow users to remove themselves from conversations.

This feature, is only limited to the web version of Twitter, and accessible to some users. It is going to serve as a very useful tool to tidy up your mentions. Though, Twitter has confirmed that it is experimenting with the feature, it has not given an exact date when unmentioning will be formally rolled out.

“We’re experimenting with Unmentioning—a way to help you protect your peace and remove yourself from conversations,” Twitter said in a tweet. The microblogging company also posted a short GIF of what the feature will look like to its Twitter Safety account.

Twitter has also confirmed that it is working on an edit button. The social networking giant made this known a couple of weeks ago via its platform. An edit button allows you to edit a tweet previously posted. Unlike an undo button, it allows you to edit and make corrections on typos or rewrite or remove certain parts of your content.

