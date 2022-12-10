Twitter working to extend tweet character maximum to 4,000 from current 280

Share the joy

Feels like ages since Twitter last expanded its character limit from 140 to 280. According to reliable app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, Twitter is working to extend its current 280 character limit to 4,000.

That’s massive considering that the platform is only known for restricting users’ ability to tweet to just 280 characters. How this works I would not know, but it would probably transform the platform to a regular blog site in my opinion.

According to Paluzzi, the first 280 characters will be visible to everyone by default. This will then mean that anyone that wants to continue reading the rest of the tweets will have to click to do that.

#Twitter is working on long-form tweets 👀



ℹ️ The first 280 of 4000 characters will be visible by default https://t.co/qQL34SIY0i pic.twitter.com/Tozuzl82PJ — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) December 9, 2022

Recall that Elon Musk had once tweeted back in November that the platform was working to expand the character limit of current tweets; though he did not give us a clue what the limit would be at the time.

In his tweet back then, Musk said: “Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots.”

If true, we are probably ack to the long blogger days when we were forced to read through long articles just to digest full stories. Twitter changed all that when it was launched, and brought out the creative ability in most of us.

In 2017, Twitter officially announced that its 140 character limit had been upgraded to 280. The microblogging platform first gave an indication that it was working on expanding its character limit beyond the 140 limit to 280 a couple of months prior to its official roll out.

Twitter said it’s “tweeting made easier,” according to the heading of the post announcing the expansion on its official blog.

“We saw when people needed to use more than 140 characters, they Tweeted more easily and more often. But importantly, people Tweeted below 140 most of the time and the brevity of Twitter remained.”

In 2017 also, Twitter once again broke one of its rigid policies on display name. While some of us were still trying to warm up to the news of how Twitter smashed the 140-character limit barrier, the microblogging company expanded the profile display name to 50. This gives you much room to include your middle name or whatever.

The change doesn’t affect your user name, but will only apply to your display names. In other words, your handle or user name that has the @ symbol right before it remains the way it is—15 characters and no more.

