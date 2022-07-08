Twitter working on in-app podcast player

Share the joy

Twitter keeps working on podcasts; and the latest we have on that is that the company is testing an unhappy podcast player. It is an interesting one; one that confirms stories making the rounds that the microblogging platform is venturing into podcasting.

It is a move that makes a lot of sense as certain features to that effect are already making inroads into Twitter Spaces. Just last week, the company confirmed that recorded spaces can remain on the app for as long as you want.

Per Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter is testing an in-app podcast player. Jane’s discovery makes a lot of sense considering several elements being added to spaces lately. Of course, a mic-like button could be seen at the bottom of your Twitter home screen on Android, the test just goes to show that Twitter is keenly interested in the podcast market.

Twitter is working on in-app Podcast player https://t.co/HB2kd9k2CN pic.twitter.com/ACNafwmMfB — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) July 7, 2022

For creators and podcast enthusiasts, it is a new way to record and play your podcast within the Twitter app, and not head to a third-party app. Of course, it means your recorded spaces can now be accessed as a podcast.

Millions of people tune in to listen to podcasts on Spotify and other platforms, and adding a podcast player within the app could be a game-changing move for Twitter.

The test has not been confirmed yet, but given that a mic-like button has already been added to Twitter, it is only a matter of time until a full roll out.

A couple of days ago, Twitter added some new tools to help you manage your recordings on Spaces. Permanent Recordings. This new element ensures your recordings stay as long as you want them to. Usually, recordings would become unavailable after 30 days; but that is no longer the case.

This new element has the capacity to keep some interesting spaces alive, and keep your listeners engaged. It means people can come back anytime to listen to it, and you can recommend them to go take a listen months after.

New Listing of Recorded Spaces

Twitter is also adding a new listing of your recorded Spaces; this you will find within your app settings menu. This will enable you to each session back, delete the ones you do not like, and share your recording directly from the list.

Going forward, Android users will get to see more details about who is hosting, the topics being discussed, who has shared a tweet, and much more in the Status Bar. This, Twitter hopes will entice more people to join Spaces, and get involved in the conversation.

