Twitter Will Start Showing Friends List Attending Spaces

You will soon know what Spaces your friends on Twitter are listening to.

Twitter just announced an update to its Spaces live audio platform. This platform is similar to Clubhouse and was launched earlier this year.

The company is experimenting with a feature that will allow you to show your followers what Spaces you are listening to.

Currently, Twitter shows Spaces hosted by accounts that you follow or if an account you follow is speaking in that room. The new feature, however, will make it easier for users to discover more Spaces.

Twitter Spaces tweeted:

“we’re experimenting with ways to help you discover more Spaces. for some of you on iOS and android, if someone you follow is listening to a Space, you’ll see it at the top of your tl. you can control who can see your listening activity in your settings. send us your thoughts!”

If you wish others to see what Space you’re listening to, you can go to the privacy and safety settings.

Twitter is also said to be expanding Spaces by offering replay options. In that way, users can listen to a Space even after it has already ended.

Currently, there’s no choice to do that. That is, you can only join Spaces if it’s still live.

You can access Spaces in the top bar, where Fleets used to be. Twitter shut down Fleets in July 2021. The company ended it because of low usage. It just launched over 8 months ago.

Now, users can see active Spaces, which are live audio chat rooms.

Axing Fleets is Twitter’s admission that it didn’t work. Twitter also doesn’t know how to entice users to tweet more.

Twitter is still struggling to attract users to post regularly and not just read other people’s tweets. Fleets was a feature similar to Stories. Unfortunately, it didn’t get traction.

Now, Twitter is pushing its Spaces. This feature was introduced widely to users in May. But it started testing the feature last year with a limited number of users.

Spaces is just one of the live, audio-only chat rooms. Clubhouse started it and it gained attention last year. In April, Facebook announced its plans to create the same feature and integrate it into its own services.



Grow Daily Active users

The goal of Spaces is to grow Twitter’s daily active user base.

When live conversations are ongoing, Twitter users can see purple bubbles appearing on their timelines. Users can then tap the bubbles to join the room. When you’re inside a Space, you can tweet or direct message the host. You can also request to speak.

If you’re the host of the room, you can choose who to invite and who can speak. You can also remove those troublemakers.

Twitter will also introduce Ticket Spaces to let you create rooms that require users to purchase a ticket to join the chat room. This will help you monetize Spaces. As a host, You can earn most of the revenue from ticket sales. Twitter, on the other hand, will get a small amount.

