Twitter will not let you view tweets unless you own an account or log in

Can’t view tweets because you are not logged in? Well, it seems Twitter’s new update is to deny you access to view tweets if you do not own or log in to your account.

While Twitter has not commented or released an official statement on this yet, this may not be regarded as a glitch as the company’s aim has always been to grow its user base. This might just be one of Twitter’s tactics of solving its growth problem and encouraging people to own an account.

The implication of this move is that search engines like Google and Bing will not have access to Twitter, which could affect the ranking of its algorithm. Fewer people will be directed to its site and content, which will affect creators.

As we await Twitter’s official response to the latest development, you may as well log into your Twitter account if you have one and wish to read tweets, or sign up for one if you still do not own any.

In a nutshell, while Twitter will of course solve one problem with this, it will definitely create one, especially with search engines.

Twitter is reportedly planning to change its model to enable it to focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships. This, according to Reuters, will enable the social media giant to grow its business beyond digital advertising.

According to a new investor presentation made by Elon Musk and Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino and seen by Reuters, Twitter is in “early conversations with political and entertainment figures, payments services and news and media publishers on potential partnerships.”

This is the latest in Musk’s plans to transform a company he purchased in 2022. The social media giant had earlier changed its business name to X Corp, which is a reflection of Musk’s vision to create a “super app” like China’s WeChat.

In January, Twitter announced that it is going to “expand” the political advertising it allows on its platform in the next couple of weeks. Twitter’s new move is coming almost four years after it banned all political advertising.The return of political ads, however, would definitely have a major effect on Twitter considering the fact that the US presidential election comes up next year. The change in plan is probably due to its revenue challenges, which are well-documented.

