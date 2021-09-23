Twitter Will Fix Disappearing Tweets: When Will It Arrive?

Share the joy













It’s a longstanding complaint.

Twitter announced that it’s working on a fix to resolve disappearing tweets. The company acknowledged that it’s a frustrating experience when tweets disappear from view when the timeline seems to auto-refresh.

When Will the Fix Arrive?

But the fix will come over the next two months.

If you use this social media frequently you may notice tweets seem to disappear from view while you’re almost through reading one. It can happen when there are a lot of users replacing a certain tweet.

But you may remain frustrated as you need to wait for two months before Twitter will release an update to address the issue.

The company didn’t provide further details on what the changes will look like. However, it ensures that your timeline remains fresh while it prevents tweets from disappearing.

Various Updates Coming

Twitter has been working on new features in recent months.

One example is the feature that automatically archives tweets. It can be a useful tool if you don’t want your old offensive tweet to resurface.

Although you can use TweetDelete.net, Twitter wants to provide its users its own tool to solve the problem.

This upcoming feature will let people archive tweets automatically after a certain period. But for now, the tool is just a concept. It has no release date yet. However, the company has considered several time options, like 30 days or 90 days.

Allowing users to archive their tweets will allow them to have more control over their identity on Twitter.

Another upcoming feature that Twitter is working on is the ability to remove followers. It’s still in the testing phase.

By the end of 2021, it will test a tool that allows users the option to remove their accounts from conversations where people mention them.

The archive tweets feature is an interesting one though. Users can opt to archive their tweets.

However, the company may only allow some users to archive their tweets, considering Twitter is a public record. People can use it to ensure that politicians are accountable for the things they said in the past.

Recently, the company announced that it’s going to roll out Communities. It’s testing Communities. Twitter teased it in February. This tool is a version of a subreddit.

Communities are dedicated to certain topics. Members of a community can post tweets to a certain group timeline. Just like a subreddit or public group on Facebook, Twitter’s community will have its own moderators, who will set the rules for the group. To participate, users must receive an invite from a member or moderator.

This feature will help address a long-running issue of the platform. That is, it’s difficult to wade through topics and find something that truly interests them. Although Twitter released Topics, the Communities feature will take the idea a step further.

For now, the first Communities will include topics about astrology, dogs, skincare, and sneakers. Over time, Twitter will open up this feature to allow more users to create their Communities.

