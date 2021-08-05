Twitter will bring the Space tab to the Home bar

Share the joy













Twitter has confirmed that it is working to fill the void it created when it pulled the plug on Fleets. The top bar, which used to be the home of the now retired Fleets, will now most likely be the new home of Spaces. The social audio feature is currently hidden within the compose button.

In a thread, Twitter confirmed that Spaces will eventually take up the space. When launched, you will be able to create a new space right from the top bar that once hosted Fleets.

“Now that we said goodbye to Fleets, we thought that it would be a good occasion to go over the other method to create Spaces.”

“We’re working on bringing back the creation of Spaces to the “Fleets line,” that we now call, by the way, “Space bar.” Stay tuned.”

We're working on bringing back the creation of Spaces to the "Fleets line", that we now call, by the way, "Space bar". Stay tuned. (4/4) — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) August 5, 2021

While we await the physical appearance of the Space button on the top bar, some users have started seeing live space from people they follow. This has already gone live and some users have indeed confirmed its availability.

Fleets may not have lived to Twitter’s expectations, but the truth is that the social media giant has its heart set on some other projects. Perhaps, Twitter seems more focused on making its Spaces feature a huge success and is not prepared for the “distraction” it got from Fleets

Fleets is barely eight months old, and that is hardly enough time for it to make enough of an impression. Perhaps, Twitter should have given Fleet a little more time to evolve—but all that is in the past now.

A couple of weeks ago, Twitter added “guest management” controls that allows you to easily view who is in a Space and who has requested permission to speak. This update, which is currently only available on iOS, will add some measure of organization to Spaces—especially for the host.

Lately, Clubhouse opened its app to every user—this was not the case a couple of weeks ago. The implication of this for Twitter is that Clubhouse could now see its userbase shoot up. That said, Twitter’s regular update of Spaces could start to bear fruits in a couple of months from now.

In June, Spaces, announced a new update—you can now click hashtags and @mentions in title. By this, conversations can now live beyond the Space.

The social audio feature, which was launched to give Clubhouse a run for the money, now makes it easy for anyone who could not join to contribute to a conversation.

