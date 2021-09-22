Twitter welcomes seven new companies to its Official Partner Program

Share the joy













Twitter has expanded its Official Partner Program. It has added new third-party providers to advise on tweet marketing.

“For years, the Twitter Official Partner Program has showcased leading technology solutions that are best-in-class, vetted, and able to expand what’s possible for businesses on and off Twitter. Today, we are thrilled to welcome seven new companies to the Twitter Official Partner Program,” says Twitter.

The seven new official partners are:

Black Swan Data – provides consumer intelligence

Bloomberg – provides strategic analysis and investment decisions

Hootsuite – gains access to additional official tweet data tools

ListenFirst Media – provides social media analytics and insights

Meltwater – provides media monitoring

Netbase Quid – brings AI-powered consumer and market intelligence

Talkwalker – provides consumer intelligence services

The new partners will increase the use of Twitter’s data and tools to improve tweet marketing. Customers of these platforms will have access to expert advice to optimize usage.

Twitter says its official partners have met the following criteria:

Quality – Candidate must be recognized as a leading quality product

Candidate must be recognized as a leading quality product Scale – Candidate must have a strong and growing business

Relationship – Candidate must be in good standing with Twitter

Health – Candidate meets business and technical health standards

Compliance – Candidate must meet Twitter’s Compliance guidelines

As you work with these partners, you have assurance that they meet the standards set by Twitter. And these platforms also align with the key elements needed to optimize its tools. Official partners will gain access to more information from Twitter, and an early pass to beta tests.

For any help with your Twitter marketing campaign, you now have more options to lean on. They offer direction and support in several categories.

Read more of Twitter’s Official Partner Program here.

