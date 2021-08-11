Twitter website wears a new look; new font also added

Share the joy













Twitter has introduced a few new changes to its website. The new changes are also noticeable on the mobile version, the company announced today. The microblogging company in a tweet said the changes make its services easily accessible.

One noticeable change from the image posted by Twitter is the introduction of a new font. Soon, the company will be rolling out new color palettes, which allow you to further personalize your Twitter experience.

Twitter has now updated its site to reflect the new colors. It has now been updated to be more high-contrast, the same goes for the buttons. It is also worthy of note that there is a reduction of Twitter’s blue on the site. The tweets and the navigation have now shifted to black when using the default Twitter theme with the white background.

The follow button is now high-contrast. This, Twitter believes will help you to see what actions you have taken immediately. This, of course, means that the follow button will be different from what it used to be.

Twitter has also left out a lot of visual clutter—there are now fewer gray backgrounds and divider lines that are unnecessary. To make texts easier, the social media giant has increased space.

Still on changes, Twitter announced last week that the Space tab is coming soon to the Home bar. The company confirmed that it is working to fill the void it created when it pulled the plug on Fleets. The top bar, which used to be the home of the now retired Fleets, will now most likely be the new home of Spaces. The social audio feature is currently hidden within the compose button.

In a thread, Twitter confirmed that Spaces will eventually take up the space. When launched, you will be able to create a new space right from the top bar that once hosted Fleets.

“Now that we said goodbye to Fleets, we thought that it would be a good occasion to go over the other method to create Spaces.”

“We’re working on bringing back the creation of Spaces to the “Fleets line,” that we now call, by the way, “Space bar.” Stay tuned.”

While we await the physical appearance of the Space button on the top bar, some users have started seeing live space from people they follow. This has already gone live and some users have indeed confirmed its availability.

