Twitter wants to stop forcing its “For You” algorithmic timeline on you

Twitter has said it will stop forcing its recently launched “For You” algorithmic timeline on users. The For You timeline, which no one actually liked, is the current default timeline for users.

Elon Musk in a tweet said Twitter will “stop switching you back to recommended tweets,” and remember if you left it on the reverse-chronological “Following” timeline or a pinned list.

At this point, one can only hope that Musk follows through with his words. The For You timeline has had millions of Twitter users complaining about their frustration. Before the update that brought about the new timeline, users were allowed to set a preference on which version of the timeline they preferred.

In his tweet, Musk also promised to let users have the ability to arrange the top bar at some point. This creates a custom order for the “For You” and “Following” tabs, as well as any pinned lists you have.

Following days of rumors making the rounds about some third-party apps not being able to access Twitter, the company has now confirmed that they are have been banned. The company made this known through its developer terms, which has been updated.

The updated developer terms was spotted by Engadget, which reports that developers of third-party apps have been cut off from Twitter. It simply means such apps no longer have permission to create their own clients.

The “restrictions” section of Twitter’s developer agreement has been updated with a new clause banning “use or access the Licensed Materials to create or attempt to create a substitute or similar service or product to the Twitter Applications.”

“We are sorry to say that the app’s sudden and undignified demise is due to an unannounced and undocumented policy change by an increasingly capricious Twitter – a Twitter that we no longer recognize as trustworthy nor want to work with any longer,” said Sean Heber of Twitterrific who wrote in a blog post about the update per Engadget.

In other news, Twitter launched its tweet counts for everyone a couple of weeks ago; but the truth is that not everyone likes it. The good thing is that Elon Musk and his team realized this and is already doing something about.

While responding to request by a Twitter user, Twitter’s Elon Musk said everyone would soon be able to turn it off. What that means is that you can control how use the feature—you can turn it off if you do not want to see it.

