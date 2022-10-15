Twitter wants to restrict who can Mention you in the app

Share the joy

Twitter continues to add more audience-control tools for users. The social media giant is reportedly testing a new option to restrict who can Mention you in the app. The new option will either stop people from mentioning you in a tweet or limit who can mention you.

The new test was uncovered by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong. The new option will seek to give you control over how people can interact with you on the platform.

From the screenshot posted by Jane, at the top is an ‘Allow Others to Mention you’ toggle that would stop people from making references to your @handle.

I would not know exactly how this works, but would assume that it deactivates any mention of your handle. It is pretty much like Twitter’s new Unmention feature. The Unmention feature allows you to exit chats you no longer have interest in.

Twitter is working on letting you control who can mention you on Twitter pic.twitter.com/UemMCGcy70 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 13, 2022

If you choose to leave a conversation through the new option, your handle link will be deactivated within the thread. People can however, still mention your handle after that, but it will not link back to your profile, and Twitter will not alert you.

Sometimes being in some conversations on Twitter can be toxic, and the social media giant has confirmed that it is experimenting on an “unmentioning” feature. The unmentioning feature will allow users to remove themselves from conversations.

“We’re experimenting with Unmentioning—a way to help you protect your peace and remove yourself from conversations,” Twitter said in a tweet. The microblogging company also posted a short GIF of what the feature will look like to its Twitter Safety account.

Twitter is working on a new prompt that pops up when you go to screenshot a tweet. The prompt, according to Jane Manchun Wong, will ask you either to share in the app, or share a link to the tweet instead.

According to a screenshot posted by Jane, Twitter wants to stop users from sharing tweets outside its app. The reason for this is to overcome the issue of not being able to track the reach and usage of such post.

Twitter has remained one of the major sources of memes, and it makes a lot of sense that the social media giant wants to work on that aspect of tracking things. Sharing links instead of taking screenshots will make it easier to track its reach.

