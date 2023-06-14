Twitter wants to limit the number of DMs a user can send per day

Share the joy

Twitter is again rolling out some more measures to deal with spamming on its platform. This time, the company is reportedly testing a new way to limit the number of direct messages a user can send per day.

This is aimed at putting a stop to some random junk messages that usually arrive your inbox. Such messages over the time become so annoying that you feel helpless sometimes.

Twitter Blue users are soon set to be the only group of people that will be allowed to send DM requests to users who do not follow them on the platform.

While this will significantly impact business and its ability to market their products and services to individuals, it will help to drive down the menacing effects of spam on Twitter. However, this can be worked around by paying $8 per month to subscribe for Twitter Blue.

#Twitter is working to limit the number of DMs you can send per day before having to sign up for @TwitterBlue 👀 pic.twitter.com/R9UDmd4OAo — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 12, 2023

For non-subscribers to Twitter Blue, Twitter is reportedly working on limiting the amount of DMs that can be sent per day. According to a screenshot shared on Twitter by reliable reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, Twitter will soon start limiting users to certain amount of DMs that can be sent per day.

Once a user reaches the limit, the restriction will come into effect. Such user will probably then have to wait until the next day or subscribe to Twitter Blue to be eligible to send more DMs per day.

This should work to help reduce spamming, and a welcome one at that. How soon this is rolled out is anyone’s guess at the moment.

In other news, Twitter’s new tweet edit feature that allows you to edit tweet within 30 minutes after going live has now been extended by another 30 minutes. The feature which is available to all Twitter Blue subscribers, now has a one hour window.

The feature, which was launched last October by Twitter, now has a one hour window for Twitter Blue subscribers. With this update, users now have a wider window to correct any error in their tweets, or respond to feedback from people who read their tweets.

The new update was spotted and posted on Twitter by social media consultant Matt Navarra. The expanded window according to Matt, is still being tested by the microblogging platform.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

