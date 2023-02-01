Twitter wants to add an ID-verified badge for profiles

Share the joy

Image Credit: Jane Manchun Wong

Twitter will launch a new feature that shows a badge to that indicates that an account has been ID-verified. According to reliable reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, the information is displayed alongside the blue check, which is always visible to everyone.

Explaining further, Wong said “There’ll be a flow for uploading your legal ID and your selfie for the purpose of confirming your identity.”

The best part of ID verification is the fact that it gives you the confidence that an account has been verified. It would also mean that people are truly who they claim they are.

It gets rid of anonymity, which is a basic tool being used by trollers to attack their victims on Twitter. With an ID-verified account, this is likely going to be a thing of the past.

This brings us to the big question; how do we trust Twitter with our ID info? According to Wong, this will be handled by third-party.

Twitter is working on showing you whether an account is ID verified pic.twitter.com/t8Qo5uT0B9 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 1, 2023

In other stories, Twitter said users will be able to appeal account suspension under its criteria for reinstatement, which will commence February 1. According to Reuters, Twitter accounts will only be suspended for severe or ongoing and repeat violations of the platform’s policies.

Severe policy violation in this case would mean engaging in illegal content or activity, inciting or threatening violence or harm, and engaging in targeted harassment of other users, and so on.

In essence, Twitter is saying that it will take less severe action, in comparison to account suspension, including restricting the reach of tweets that violate its policies or asking users to remove tweets before continuing to use the account.

Recall that Musk came under severe criticism after he suspended the Twitter accounts of some journalists on issues that bother on publishing public data; the accounts were later reinstated.

A couple of days after controversially lifting the suspension on Donald Trump’s account, Elon Must proposed a pole asking users to vote whether a “general amnesty” should be given to some suspended Twitter accounts.

The lifting of the suspension ran contrary to an earlier statement made by Musk where he affirmed that no decision on account reinstatements would be made until the company had put together a “content moderation council” to decide on such moves. The decision to reinstate the account however, was made after Musk threw it up to other users on the platform.

