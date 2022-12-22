Twitter view counts has started showing for some users

Share the joy

Earlier in the month, Elon Musk promised to roll out view counts on Twitter. That promise seems to have been kept as some users have started seeing Twitter view counts.

Today, Musk confirmed on Twitter that view counts has started rolling out to users. A few Twitter users have already started seeing view counts, though this is not the case with my Twitter account.

The feature is not really new as everyone could previously turn on analytics for their accounts and see how many “impressions” their tweets are generating. That said, the new view counts does not require you to go through the analytics tool to view your impression as this can be easily viewed in your field.

While confirming the feature today, Musk said:

“Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video. Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions.”

Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video.



Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2022

In other news, Twitter is raising the bar for anyone that wants to be a Community Notes contributor. According to Twitter, the new qualifier is a new way of improving the accuracy and value of its Community Notes. To unlock the ability to write Notes, a contributor must first rate other Notes submitted in the app.

Rating Impact is about how often a contributor’s ratings helped the community in terms of identifying notes that later went to earn a status of ‘Helpful’ or ‘Not Helpful’ among a larger number of user group.

“[Rating Impact] increases when a contributor rates a note before it has reached a status, and when their rating matches the status reached by the note. Impact decreases when a contributor rates a note opposite the status it later reaches.”

A few days back, Twitter opened up its Community Notes tweet context indicators to everyone. What that means is that everyone, everywhere can now view Community Notes attached to tweets, though only users based in the US can create them.

Community Notes was originally launched and called “Birdwatch last January as a means of expanding Twitter’s efforts to fight against fake information in tweets.

With Community Notes, contributors who are approved users within the Twitter community can add contextual notes to tweets that may include information that is potentially misleading.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

