Twitter users can now share tweets directly to their Snapchat Stories

Image Credit: Variety

Snapchat and Twitter could both do with a little help from each other—and that is exactly what has just happened. Both companies have announced a collaboration that will see Twitter users share tweets to their Snapchat Stories.

This latest move was made public by Twitter on Friday—a move that may positively impact user-engagement. The update, which is currently only available to iOS users, will soon roll out to Android users maybe later.

Users of both platforms can share tweets visually in Snaps and Stories, while still accessing the Camera and the creative tools available on Snapchat. You can tap the attachment if you are viewing from Snapchat in order to view tweets and replies directly in Twitter.

There’s more! We’ll also be testing sharing Tweets to IG Stories to a small % so keep an eye out — Twitter (@Twitter) December 10, 2020

“Today’s update makes it easier and faster to share tweets to Snapchat and connects more people to the conversations happening on Twitter,” a Snap rep said per Variety

Here is how to share tweets to Snapchat from the Twitter app on iOS:

Tap the share icon on the public tweet. Tap the Snapchat icon on the bottom horizontal scroll icons. The Snapchat app will open directly to the Camera as long as you are signed in, while the tweet you want to share will appear on top of the Camera as an immovable sticker. As soon as your Snap is taken [either as a video or a photo] you can then pinch to move and resize the tweet sticker. Tap the blue send button in the bottom right corner to share with individuals or groups or to post to your Story for your friends to see. Everyone will be able to see your tweet as a sticker in your Snap and can swipe up to go to Twitter to view the tweet and all of the replies.

Similar update and functionality is also coming to Instagram, Twitter has announced. The microblogging company said it is currently testing a feature that will allow Twitter users to share their tweets to Instagram Stories.

A couple of months ago, Facebook added a new Twitter share button. The Twitter share button is sitting right after and beside the WhatsApp button; and should be a delight for people who share content online.

In other and more recent Twitter news, the social media giant has announced that it has acquired Squad. Squad is an app that allows you to hand out with your friends via video chat and screen-sharing.

Twitter’s announcement came after reliable reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong had tweeted that “Twitter might shut down Periscope.” The Squad app meanwhile, will be shutting down on Saturday December 12, 2020.