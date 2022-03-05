Twitter updates its crowdsourced fact-checker Birdwatch

Share the joy

Twitter has updated its crowdsourced fact-checking program. Birdwatch now allows Twitter users to add notes to tweets they think have fake news or misleading information.

???? Today we’re introducing @Birdwatch, a community-driven approach to addressing misleading information. And we want your help. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/aYJILZ7iKB

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 25, 2021

You can add manual notes and tips on tweets to provide more context to other readers.

But this may cause problems. Some people may use it to hush nonconforming sentiments.

Then again, Birdwatch reports will not cripple a tweet’s reach or performance. It only provides more context to those who want to look for it.

If people say a particular content is fake, it most likely is. And Twitter has been working with official fact-checking organizations and journalists to add credibility to the notes.

“Starting today, a small (and randomized) group of people on Twitter in the US will see Birdwatch notes directly on some Tweets. They’ll also be able to rate notes, providing input that will help improve Birdwatch’s ability to add context that is helpful to people from different points of view,” says Twitter.

The samples above show how users will see Birdwatch notes appear on tweets in their timeline. They will be asked to rate the added note to strengthen its credibility.

Free speech activists may not sit well with this update. It will appear like social platforms have overstepped the fact-checking update. But it could also be a way to help ease up crowdsourced fact-checking, and it can drop the reach of questionable info.

“To appear on a Tweet, notes first need to be rated helpful by enough Birdwatch contributors from different perspectives. Difference in perspectives is determined by how people have rated notes in the past, not based on demographics,” adds Twitter.

The process is still in the works. And Twitter is taking its time by releasing the update to a chosen few.

“An open and community-driven program like this is extremely ambitious (we look to Wikipedia as a source of inspiration here), and ultimately only effective if it’s able to result in high quality and informative content consistently, at scale, and through self-correcting incentives. Everything we’ve learned so far makes us feel even more encouraged by the potential for impact as Birdwatch scales,” explains Twitter GM of Consumer Services Kayvon Beykpour.

Twitter says those who’ve saw Birdwatch notes are 20-40% less likely to agree with the info of a potentially false tweet. Most users have found the Birdwatch notes to be helpful.

