Twitter updates Agency Playbook with tweet ads best practices

Twitter has released its updated Agency Playbook. Apart from a full overview on how to create effective Twitter ads, it has fresh insights on usage, better ad specs, samples, case studies, and more.

The social network first launched the Agency Playbook in 2019. The updated version comes with the latest Twitter features and stats to deliver more insights into dynamic user behaviors.

The 41-page playbook is available here after email signup. And here are some key topics from it:

Twitter offers insights on how people use the platform. It also gives us an idea on what they look for from brands.

Insights

Overall, the social network says ad engagements are rising. Younger users are turning to Twitter to engage and interact on key issues.

Twitter says 79% of users are following brands. This highlights the tendency to connect and be aware.

The Agency Playbook has key best practices derived from the usage stats. It also includes key notes to compose compelling tweets.

Twitter has actively advised brands not to overuse hashtags last year. It even suggested to steer away from them in most cases. Testing will provide what is working or not on this aspect.

The social network says brands must include applicable call-to-actions in tweets. They must keep a consistent tone and voice and have a posting cadence to improve on-platform presence.

“We recommend 2-3 Tweets per day for organic posts, and 3-5 Tweets per week for paid campaigns for a healthy start,” adds Twitter.

The Agency Playbook has thorough notes and steps on how to build an effective tweet campaigns. And it includes summaries of each outreach.

It has key best practices for tweet ads. And these are vital reading for those who want to maximize their efforts.

The Agency Playbook has case studies and samples as well. It even includes practice templates and a calendar of planned tweet prompts.

If you want to expand your presence and serious about Twitter marketing, download the guide and take a good look at the notes.

You may already know all about effective Twitter ads strategies. But there are pointers and details that will help change your approach in the platform.

