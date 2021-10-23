Twitter unveils Newsletter Subscription Cards in Tweets

Share the joy













Twitter has added a new Revue newsletter subscription card. It will allow newsletter signups from tweets in-stream directly.

???? We’ve got big news. (You’re really going to like this.)



Starting today, your followers can subscribe to Revue newsletters directly from Tweets in their timeline.



This is already enabled for all Revue writers on desktop and mobile web, with iOS and Android to follow soon. ✨ pic.twitter.com/6eBxvGWyxH

— Revue (@revue) October 22, 2021

For instance, Revue creators can now share a link to their newsletter signup via tweet. This opens news ways to draw more subscribers to the platform.

“We already made it possible for followers to subscribe to your newsletter directly from your Twitter profile. And now they can from Tweets as well, some with just one click,” says Revue.

The Twitter-acquired company started to allow newsletter creators to add a Subscribe button on their profiles in June this year.

The latest feature aligns with Twitter’s broader push to provide more monetization options for creators on the platform.

Twitter users with an email address connected to their account can sign-up directly from the tweet feed. If not, the company will guide them on the Revue signup.

In addition, the button will cover people who share your newsletter links in their tweets.

“When anyone shares a link to one of your newsletter posts in a Tweet, and someone clicks on it in their timeline, a ‘Subscribe’ button will appear in the preview when they return to Twitter,” adds Revue.

Revue says this could help gain subscribers from viral tweets. And users will add signup cards in Spaces and the end of tweet threads.

Twitter has been adding more ways to monetize its platform for creators this year. This includes a Super Follow tweet option and Ticketed Spaces to get direct revenue for creators.

Newsletters is another way to earn more. And with Twitter leveraging its audience reach to boost newsletter signups, it could be an tempting lure for creators who want to build their community.

The new feature is available to all Revue users. But you can only access it via desktop and mobile web for now. Android and iOS links will follow soon.

