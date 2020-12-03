Twitter unplugs Threaded Replies because they made conversations difficult to read

Image Credit: 9to5mac

Twitter has pulled the plug on its threaded reply—the feature never really got off the mark. Actually, it was an experiment while it lasted, and the fact that Twitter did not consider it good enough for a wider roll out shows it really should not have been added in the first place.

In a tweet on Thursday, the microblogging company said threaded replies made it “harder to read and join conversations.” The essence of adding it in the first place was to make conversations better—but it never worked. The user feedback it got from experimenting with the feature helped Twitter to arrive at a decision.

“We asked and you let us know this reply layout wasn’t it, as it was harder to read and join conversations,” the social media giant wrote in a tweet. “So we’ve turned off this format to work on other ways to improve conversations on Twitter.”

Hopefully some more useful ways of getting involved in conversations is added pretty soon. Until then, I guess we are stuck with scrolling down endlessly just to find out what exactly is the exact reason for the conversation in the first place.

Twitter started testing threaded replies as far back as 2018; but the feature did not make it to a partial [was only rolled out to iOS] launch in 2020. Threaded replies brought bold line between a parent tweet and the replies. Replies were identified clearly by the series of vertical and horizontal lines.

Earlier in the year, Twitter added an option that allows you to restrict who can reply your tweets. This was made known by the company’s director of product and management, Suzanne Xie at the CES event in Las Vegas. Xie used the occasion to unveil some other upcoming changes being planned by the microblogging company—with emphasis on conversations.

In more recent news, Twitter has expanded its warning label to now include warning you every time you want to like a labeled tweet. This is an update to an earlier release that alerts you to a tweet that has a label when you try to retweet a controversial post. The social media giant announced the update via its Twitter page in yet another move to fight fake news.

Twitter’s latest addition to the warning label will start rolling out to web and iOS users in earnest, while Android users may have to wait a little longer to have a version of theirs.

According to Twitter, adding warning labels to tweets helped to decrease quote tweets of misleading information by 29 percent. This, Twitter finds encouraging and therefore thought it wise to expand it to show when you tap to like a labeled tweet.