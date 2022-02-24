Twitter turns on safety tips for Ukrainians following Russia’s invasion

Share the joy

Image Credit: Protocol

The world is at its edge—the invasion of Ukraine by Russia is getting everyone worried. To ensure civilians in Ukraine do not get caught up in the crisis, Twitter has activated safety tips feature.

Twitter’s Safety team started sharing some useful tips for Ukrainians—the tips include how users in the East European country can protect their privacy and stay safe online. The tips included how users can delete their accounts, protect their accounts with 2FA, find out if their accounts are public or protected, and a couple of others.

“When using Twitter in conflict zones or other high-risk areas, it’s important to be aware of how to control your account and digital information.” The tweets were shared in both English and Ukrainian.

When using Twitter in conflict zones or other high-risk areas, it’s important to be aware of how to control your account and digital information.



Every situation is different, so here are some things to consider: — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 24, 2022

Following the taken over of power by the Taliban Islamic group in Kabul last August, Facebook announced a new one-click tool to help Afghans lock their accounts. The tool ensures that Afghans can quickly lockdown their Facebook accounts. They can hide their “friends” lists, which protects their privacy. In a thread on Twitter, head of security at Facebook, Nathaniel Gleicher, said that the changes were put in place based on feedback from civil society groups, journalists, and activists.

Also, Facebook temporarily removed the ability to view and search the “Friends” list for Facebook accounts in Afghanistan. This measure will protect people in that country from being targeted by the Taliban government.

Some security tips have also been provided for Instagram users in the Islamic country. The social media giant has rolled out pop-up alerts on Instagram in Afghanistan. The alerts will provide specific steps on how people in the troubled country can protect themselves.

Clubhouse too was not left out—the social audio platform reset thousands of users’ accounts in Afghanistan. Th move would made it difficult for their bios and photos to be discovered in search. The action taken according to a spokesperson of the company, does not affect the user’s followers, and changes made can be reversed by the users if they want to.

The social audio platform also reminded users in the troubled country pseudonyms for human rights and safety purposes are allowed. Clubhouse consulted with free expression and violent extremism experts who helped to design its latest approach.

Amidst concerns in Ukraine, hundreds of thousands of Twitter users continue to use the platform to share information—drawing the attention of the world to what is happening in the country.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

