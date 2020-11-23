Twitter to transfer @POTUS account to Joe Biden on Inauguration Day

Image Credit: Deadline

As the Inauguration Day draws closer by the day, Twitter has confirmed that it will transfer @POTUS account to President-elect Joe Biden on that day. The social media giant confirmed per POLITICO that it is “actively preparing to support the transition House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021,” a Twitter spokesperson said.

The @POTUS account will automatically be transferred to President-elect Joe Biden as soon as he is sworn in on Inauguration Day. This, according to the company is whether or not President Trump concedes defeat or not. Other accounts set to change hands as the new government takes oath of office include @whitehouse, @VP, @FLOTUS, and a handful of others associated with the presidency, the POLITICO reports.

“Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021,” Twitter spokesperson Nick Pacilio said in an email per the POLITICO. “As we did for the presidential transition in 2017, this process is being done in close consultation with the National Archives and Records Administration.”

All existing tweets in affected accounts will be archived, while the accounts will be reset to zero before finally handed over to the Biden White House on that day. What that means is that there will not be any sharing of information between the outgoing and the incoming team.

After handing over to Biden, Trump will no longer be protected with privileges being enjoyed by world leaders. His @realDonaldTrump account will be subject to the same rules as any other user.

A couple of weeks ago, Twitter had confirmed to The Verge that President Donald Trump will lose all special privileges being enjoyed by world leaders once @POTUS has been transferred:

“Twitter’s approach to world leaders, candidates, and public officials is based on the principle that people should be able to choose to see what their leaders are saying with clear context. This means that we may apply warnings and labels, and limit engagement to certain tweets. This policy framework applies to current world leaders and candidates for office, and not private citizens when they no longer hold these positions.”

Twitter’s special account protection, however, does not necessarily mean that certain tweets including ones that promote terrorism for example will not be penalized even if they came from accounts owned by world leaders.

Sometime in September, Twitter appended warning labels on some controversial tweets posted by President Trump. In the tweets, Trump had suggested that voters who submitted their ballots by email should also go to their polling stations on Election Day to verify their votes and be counted. “If it has not been Counted, VOTE (which is a citizen’s right to do),” the president had tweeted in one of a number of other tweets.