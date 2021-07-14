Twitter to retire Fleets over lack of popularity

Share the joy













Twitter is pulling the plug on Fleets—the microblogging company in a blog post announced that the feature will be retired August 3. In the blog post, the social media giant said the decision to retire the Story clone was due to lack of interest from users.

“We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter. But, in the time since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped. Because of this, on August 3, Fleets will no longer be available on Twitter,” Ilya Brown Head of Product, Brand and Video Ads wrote in a blog post.

Fleets may not have lived to Twitter’s expectations, but the truth is that the social media giant has its heart set on some other projects. Perhaps, Twitter seems more focused on making its Spaces feature a huge success and is not prepared for the “distraction” it got from Fleets.

We had big hopes for Fleets, but now it’s time to say goodbye and take flight with other ideas. Starting August 3, Fleets will no longer be available.

More on what we learned and what's coming 👇 (1/4) — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 14, 2021

Fleets is barely eight months old, and that is hardly enough time for it to make enough impression. Perhaps, Twitter should have given Fleet a little more time to evolve—but all that is in the past now.

Other social media companies like Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp are getting all the attention they needed with ephemeral stories; it just did not work with Twitter.

Fleets is not different from Stories—made popular by Snapchat, then improved upon by Instagram. You can share texts, respond to other people’s tweets, and post videos with similar background color—with all these disappearing within 24 hours just like you have with Instagram and Snapchat. To add more color and fun to Fleet, Twitter said it will be adding live broadcast and stickers sometime in the future.

A couple of months ago, Twitter added stickers to Fleets, which brings the feature almost at per with Snapchat. The social media giant announced this on Wednesday; bringing users more ways to express their feelings.

Fleets is Twitter’s own version of Stories, and was launched to engage users. Millions of users and influencers are already warming up to it; and probably explains why the upgrade.

Some Twitter users may not feel the same way as the social media giant—personally, I was beginning to get used to those disappearing stories before the bombshell!

