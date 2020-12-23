Twitter to reset the @POTUS account to zero followers once Biden is sworn in

Image Credit: NBC NEWS

Joe Biden the president-elect of the US is set to take over the @POTUS account once he is sworn in on 20 January 2021. To this end, Twitter is set to reset the follower account to zero. By tradition, every president that takes over becomes the owner of @POTUS for the duration of his tenure.

This will also affect a certain amount of the members of staff of the White House including the White House and Press Secretary accounts. That, however, was not the case when president Trump took over the reins of government from Barack Obama—he [Trump] took over the account along with the number of followers at the time.

@POTUS currently has over 33 million followers on Twitter, and that is some amount to lose. That said, regaining an army of new followers should not be a problem for the new president considering the popularity of the office.

In 2016, the Trump admin absorbed all of President Obama's Twitter followers on @POTUS and @WhiteHouse — at Team 44's urging.



In 2020, Twitter has informed us that as of right now the Biden administration will have to start from zero. https://t.co/wj1R02SmiK — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) December 22, 2020

In a statement per Engadget, Twitter said:

“As we did in 2017, Twitter is actively working with the US government to support the transition of Twitter accounts across administrations, so that the incoming Biden administration will have access to institutional White House Twitter accounts.

On Inauguration Day 2021, Twitter will facilitate the transfer of institutional White House Twitter accounts including @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS, @PressSec, @Cabinet, and @LaCasaBlanca to the Biden administration.

The accounts will not automatically retain their existing followers. Instead, Twitter will notify followers of these accounts to provide context that the content will be archived and allow them the choice to follow the Biden administration’s new accounts. For example, people who follow @WhiteHouse will be notified that the account has been archived as @WhiteHouse45 and given the option to follow the new @WhiteHouse account.”

In November, Twitter confirmed that Donald Trump will lose his special privileges as a user of the platform from January after leaving office. The current username @POTUS being used by Trump will then be transferred to Biden. Trump will no longer be protected with privileges being enjoyed by world leaders. His @realDonaldTrump account will be subject to the same rules as any other user.

“Twitter’s approach to world leaders, candidates, and public officials is based on the principle that people should be able to choose to see what their leaders are saying with clear context. This means that we may apply warnings and labels, and limit engagement to certain tweets. This policy framework applies to current world leaders and candidates for office, and not private citizens when they no longer hold these positions,” Twitter said per The Verge.