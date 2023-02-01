Twitter to launch early version of feature that allows creators to get paid for tweeting

Share the joy

A new feature that enables creators on Twitter to get paid for their tweet. According to Elon Musk, creators on the platform will not only be able to publish directly, they will also be paid for doing so.

“Combined with improvements to creator subscriptions (fka superfollow), you will be able to publish directly on Twitter & get paid for it,” Musk said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Musk then went ahead to add that a “Beta version” of this feature would be launching as early as next week.

Related to that, Musk also tweeted that Twitter is “reviewing” revenue share for ad in a creator’s tweets that would allow them to “create an interesting thread and get paid for it!”

In December, Twitter added two more elements to Twitter Blue, giving us more clarity as to the exact shape and purpose of the product. Going forward, paying customers can now access prioritized ranking in terms of their tweets,.

In addition to priority ranking of tweets, paid subscribers can now also upload videos up to 60 minutes long, and in 1080p. Twitter is adding all these elements to make Twitter Blue more appealing to users.

On the priority tweets, Twitter said users will “see a slight preference for replies from Blue verified accounts over other replies.” What this means is that you will see replies by paid accounts before other replies. Twitter, however, did not provide further details on how it might handle folks who pay to troll or spam others by getting a preference in replies.

Twitter is raising the bar for anyone that wants to be a Community Notes contributor. According to Twitter, the new qualifier is a new way of improving the accuracy and value of its Community Notes. To unlock the ability to write Notes, a contributor must first rate other Notes submitted in the app.

Rating Impact is about how often a contributor’s ratings helped the community in terms of identifying notes that later went to earn a status of ‘Helpful’ or ‘Not Helpful’ among a larger number of user group.

There is a positive side to this as it encourages contributors to rate notes as early as they possibly could. As Twitter explained:

“To increase this impact, you should look for notes that still need more ratings, and rate them. The best ways to do this are by browsing the ’Needs Your Help’ tab in Community Notes, and by looking out for alerts when a note needs your rating.”

