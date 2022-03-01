Twitter to label to all tweets with Russian state media links

Share the joy

Twitter said it will start labeling all tweets that contain content from Russia state media. Twitter’s announcement comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth day. According to Twitter’s Head of Sight Integrity Yoel Roth, most of the Russian state media content being shared on the platform comes from individuals who share links to their sites, and not the state media accounts.

“Since the invasion, we’ve seen more than 45,000 Tweets a day sharing links to Russian state-affiliated media outlets. While we’ve labeled the accounts of hundreds of global state media outlets for years, Tweets sharing their content lacked visible context.”

Today, we’re adding labels to Tweets that share links to Russian state-affiliated media websites and are taking steps to significantly reduce the circulation of this content on Twitter.



We’ll roll out these labels to other state-affiliated media outlets in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/57Dycmn8lx — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) February 28, 2022

The social media giant will also reduce the visibility and amplification of any tweets that include content from Russian state media links. What this means is that such content will not appear in Twitter’s “Top Search” result, and they will not be recommended by the microblogging platform.

Going forward, Twitter will start adding the label to content posted from Russian-owned media sites. Yoel, however, said Twitter intends to add labels to links shared from state-supported media organizations from other countries in the coming weeks.

The label is Twitter’s own way of fighting fake and manipulated content coming from Russia as the war with Ukraine escalates.

To ensure civilians in Ukraine do not get caught up in the crisis, Twitter last week activated its Safety Tips feature.

Twitter’s Safety team started sharing some useful tips for Ukrainians—the tips include how users in the East European country can protect their privacy and stay safe online. The tips included how users can delete their accounts, protect their accounts with 2FA, find out if their accounts are public or protected, and a couple of others.

Following the taken over of power by the Taliban Islamic group in Kabul last August, Facebook announced a new one-click tool to help Afghans lock their accounts. The tool ensures that Afghans can quickly lockdown their Facebook accounts. They can hide their “friends” lists, which protects their privacy. In a thread on Twitter, head of security at Facebook, Nathaniel Gleicher, said that the changes were put in place based on feedback from civil society groups, journalists, and activists.

Also, Facebook temporarily removed the ability to view and search the “Friends” list for Facebook accounts in Afghanistan. This measure will protect people in that country from being targeted by the Taliban government.

