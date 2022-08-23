Twitter to integrate podcast access into its audio tab

Share the joy

Social audio apps had a massive boom at the peak of the pandemic; things are different now. Apps like Clubhouse and Spaces are no longer as popular as they were. That however, has not deterred Twitter from adding new features to its audio tab.

According to Alessandro Paluzzi, Twitter is already working on its next big project. The social media giant according to the reliable reverse engineer, is already working on Stations; which will integrate popular podcasts alongside Spaces.

A screenshot shared by the researcher, shows there is now an introductory screen for the option in the app. The audio tab will soon include both Spaces and podcasts. This will provide more options for listeners—and this could either be live or recorded.

#Twitter keeps working on Stations 👀



Here's the introductory screen 👇 pic.twitter.com/6COvPafvWA — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) August 19, 2022

Do I think it is a brilliant idea to integrate podcast access to the audio tab? Sure it is; it will make audio discovery easier. It will make it easier to showcase and highlight podcasts from popular creators. The integration would also make Spaces discovery easier, and provide creators a platform to showcase their talent.

Twitter Spaces finally rolled out its Clipping feature to all users on iOS, Android, and the web a couple of weeks ago. This follows a successful test carried out by Twitter. Going forward, anyone in a Space is able to make a clip that expires after 30 days.

The new clipping feature is designed to make content from your spaces easier to share on Twitter. It is designed to enable you cut some interesting parts of your live audio without users having to sit through the entire spaces.

Prior to this global roll out, the clip feature was only available to a small number of users on iOS. The global roll out however, is now available to all users on iOS and Android; with the web version expected to follow soon.

The roll out also gives listeners the chance to clip audio and share on the platform. During the test, Twitter only limited the ability to clip and share clips to hosts. Hosts will now expect to see more of their clipped audio going viral considering the fact that followers will now have to chance to share them.

Before that time, Twitter added some new tools to help you manage your recordings on Spaces. Some of these tools including, Permanent Recordings, New Listing of Recorded Spaces, and More Details in the Status Bar.

